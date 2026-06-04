Formula One betting tips: Monaco Grand Prix preview and best bets

Formula One heads to it's jewel in the crown this weekend for the Monaco Grand Prix where the 2026 regulations have heighted expectations of more Sunday action than we have seen here in recent years.

The uniqueness of Monaco is always fascinating from a betting perspective which is epitimised by Charles Leclerc coming off "his worsr weekend ever in F1" to be installed as the 2/1 favourite around his home streets.

The market is more aware than before of Ferrari's hopes for this weekend, and as usual this will probably be there best chance of a win this season due to their high drag, small turbo and ease of riding the bumps.

They may well do so but I'm not getting involved at the prices as there are still too many negatives. As Leclerc has said, he is not at home with this car at the moment as demonstrated by his drive in Canada, it will be a big ask to fix this in one race.

As for the other side of the garage, Lewis Hamilton has never looked more comfortable in a Ferrari as he did in Canada, but his course form around Monaco is not spectacular in comparison to his teammates over his career, he "only" has three wins here. While there were great positives last time out, his P2 was scored when McLaren shot themselves in the foot and they are where I'm looking this weekend.

McLaren has gone well in the last two years with Lando Norris taking the win here in 2025, but OSCAR PIASTRI's P2 to Leclerc here in 2024 caught my eye given he has drifted to very easy to back price.

McLaren look clearly second best to Mercedes on conventional tracks (which Monaco is not), but their slow speed sector one performance from Montreal was eye catching as they were able to match Ferrari. This is an excellent pointer towards running well this weekend.

On top of that, McLaren will have an upgraded front wing after they had to send I back to the factory during the Canada weekene due to a correlation issue. Plus, the deactivation of "straight mode" by the FIA this weekend will hinder Ferrari more than McLaren.

Are Aston Awful?

They may not be too awful this weekend for several reasons:

This is the least engine demanding track on the calendar, so that will be less of a problem.

Honda have managed to make significant "driveability" steps this weekend, the most important trait around these streets.

Alonso managed to mix it with the midfield in qualifying and the race for a period last time out. Should he qualify well like he managed that P2 in 2023, he can hold on that position. He does like it around here.

V is for Valterri

The Cadillac driver battle has become fascinating, and a staple part of these previews. It's no secret that the Fin has struggled to adapt to life at the new team, but his price to get the better of Sergio Perez caught my eye.

In a team where DNFs and reliability issues are highly likely (see Perez's car falling apart like cheese last time out), 2/1 becomes an interesting price where the car will struggle to cope with the bumps and bangs of the streets.

Other Drivers Chances

Kimi Antonelli

Four wins in a row for our Antepost selection but this will be the toughest test yet. Car's strengths are energy usage, not tight corners. Expect him to push to the limit as he seems very comfortable doing, but preference is for the other Mercedes engine team.

George Russell

Coming off one of the lowest point of his career after an unlucky battery failure, reminiscent of Bahrain 2020. Canada was one of his best tracks, comes to a track where he has no strong form. Hard to make the case.

Max Verstappen

Has a wide range of possibilities this weekend. Car will be more suited to the lack of energy conservation around here but no evidence that it will handle slow and bumpy corners. But don't rule him out of extracting the maximum on Saturday and converting that to the top step on Sunday.

Audi

Let us down last time out having started both drivers on wrong tyres having showed they can mix it with the midfield. One to avoid this weekend as their larger turbo will have the opposite effect of what you want around here.

Posted at 1235 BST on 04/06/26

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