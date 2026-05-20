Formula One betting tips: Canadian Grand Prix preview and best bets

After another break we have our second race since March this weekend in Montreal. Similar to the Miami weekend teams will bring significant upgrade packages making the competitive order difficult to predict.

In recent years McLaren have had a phenomenal record of developing the car early in the season with major upgrade packages. In Miami we saw the first half of this major upgrade package propel them into the fight with Mercedes and clear of Ferrari. They are expected to bring a similar sized upgrade package this weekend.

While Mercedes have pinpointed this weekend too, at the prices available and given McLaren's track record with upgrades the betting value is papaya.

Within the team, Lando Norris is now half the price of OSCAR PIASTRI after a strong weekend in Miami.

Norris has always gone well at Miami so his price is now an overreaction with respect to his teammate. Low grip high traction requirement tracks like Miami have been a weak point for Piastri so last time did not come as a surprise.

Expect a return to early-season form from the Aussie this weekend and a closer battle between the McLaren duo than the he market suggests.

Preference is for the Mercedes engine cars this weekend as Circuit Gilles Villeneuve is one of the worst tracks on the calendar for energy regeneration which will hinder the other engines of Red Bull and Ferrari more so than the Mercedes cars.

Awesome Audi

It has been a troubling start for AUDI who have been plagued by reliability issues caused by the most German "technical problems". The new team have only managed a single points finish despite having the pace to lead the midfield.

A significant upgrade package this weekend which essentially will be a new car can propel them into the fight at the front of the midfield and address the issues they have had off the start line.

Preference is to back Audi around the 2/1 mark to score points, but given Nico Hulkenberg's excellent record at this venue taking the 4/1 on him to get into the top 10 is also a bet worth considering.

Other drivers' chances

Kimi Antonelli

Our pick for the championship from the antepost preview has lived up to expectations so far. Went well here last year as the 2025 car enjoyed it. Most likely winner but at the prices I prefer backing McLaren to challenge.

George Russell

Nightmare weekend in Miami having been thrashed by his teammate. Has claimed that Miami was a one off for him as he struggles with low grip tracks similar to Piastri. Comes to one of his favourite tracks on the calendar this weekend where he took the win last year. Big weekend for his championship chances.

Charles Leclerc

Oh Ferrari. All was looking so good at the start of the Miami weekend until the car was plagued with issues and he was unable to match pace of the others. Car is too inherently draggy and down on power for this power dominant track. Monaco awaits.

Valterri Bottas

I didn't think I was going to advise a Cadillac bet in this preview but here we are. VALTERRI BOTTAS' record around this venue is phenomenal having scored podiums every year from 2015-2018, the first two of which were with Williams along with other great form even outside of his Mercedes days.

In a match up that is priced as pick'em, clear preference at this venue is for the Finn.

Posted at 10:35 BST on 21/05/26

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