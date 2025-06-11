Formula One betting tips: Canadian Grand Prix preview and best bets

The Canadian Grand Prix takes centre stage this weekend, and Formula One expert Louis Bollard is on hand with his big-race preview.

F1 betting tips: Canadian Grand Prix 3pts Isack Hadjar to beat Fernando Alonso at 17/20 (General) 2pts Gabriel Borteleto to beat Franco Colapinto at 7/10 (General) 1pt Hadjar/Borteleto double at 2.14/1 (General) Follow Formula One expert Louis Bollard on X Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

After a week off, Formula One heads across the Atlantic to Montreal. The Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve is a contrasting circuit from Catalunya, with the focus shifting from all-round balance to low-speed tight corners and a long straight which will require ultimate traction. The impact of the mid-season technical directive was underwhelming last time out as McLaren's dominance continued on a track which does a very good job at determining the true pecking order. There is a case to be made that McLaren won't have it their own way this weekend but the other big three have questions to answer and will be hoping the front wing changes can propel them into a fight for the win on these specific circumstances. One team that I expect to bounce back after a dismal Barcelona is Williams. James Vowles and his drivers were negative about their chances in the lead up to Barcelona, and that was an understatement. Now we know that there is a fundamental flaw with the Williams that gets exposed on tracks that test a wide range of characteristics. Fortunately for them, Canada will play into their strengths and they could be in the frame with Mercedes and Ferrari like in Miami. I had hoped to get a backable price on a double points finish but at 5/4, I'm happy to let that go.

Two other learnings from Barcelona are: ISACK HADJAR is the real deal and Aston Martin's upgrade wasn't a world beater. Hadjar's consistency has been his most impressive facet this season, scoring points in the last four races (don't answer the call from Red Bull Isack). He has a great chance to make it five in a row this weekend but with Williams expected to fill two more points spots, I prefer taking Hadjar to get the better of Fernando Alonso at a similar price. Alonso has become more frustrated with the performance of his car over the course of the season, but was buoyant after qualifying P5 in Imola. This joy was short lived, however, as he trundled through the Barcelona GP having to make overtakes in non-conventional areas of the track due a lack of straight line speed, an issue that will be exaggerated in Canada. Couple this issue with Adrian Newey's recent comments about the Aston Martin factory wind tunnel not being correlated effectively, Hadjar should be a clear favourite. The most impressive team over the Spanish GP weekend was Sauber, with the much anticipated upgrade package delivering on expectations as Nico Hulkenberg beat a Ferrari to get the team's best result since 2022 and GABRIEL BORTELETO challenged for points. The fact this upgrade worked well in Spain is a good indicator that it is not just track specific and Sauber are now a genuine points contenders. One car that is not a points contender is Franco Colapinto. The Argentine has had a poor comeback and has only two more races to shine before he is replaced according to Flavio Briatore Colapinto has been well off his teammate's pace in comparison with Jack Doohan who he replaced (I am rooting for a Doohan comeback as per the antepost selections). Alpine has a weakness with recharging their hybrid energy which may be exploited here on a power demanding circuit. The balance has swung in Borteleto's favour here and he is the deserving favourite. What about the bigger names? Max Verstappen

Won't be happy with the pace deficit to McLaren after Spain. Had hopes of being closer, especially after Imola. Had issues with slow speed corners earlier in the season so hard to fancy for the win this weekend. Charles Leclerc Race pace was once again their strength after sacrificing qualifying. Need to address qualifying issues before they can challenge for wins. Upgrade is coming but not this weekend. George Russell Car still doesn't like hot temperatures and it looks like it will stay that way for the season. Went well here last year in the cool damp conditions. Could repeat that if they get their conditions. Lance Stroll Home favourite (?). After punching the wall in anger and damaging his wrist post a poor qualifying (yes I had money on him last weekend) it is unknown if he will race. Rumours that Felipe Drugovich will skip the Le Mans to replace him. Worst case for an already unfortunate Drugovich is to skip Le Mans and have to attend Canada without racing in F1. Perhaps Stroll was annoyed because he got some bad news, rather than his usual Q2 exit. Posted at 1140 BST on 11/06/25