Sporting Life
Esteban Ocon
Esteban Ocon

Formula One betting tips: British Grand Prix post-qualifying preview and best bets

By Louis Bollard
Formula 1
Sun July 06, 2025 · 2h ago

Louis Bollard believes that Esteban Ocon can make a big move in Sunday's British Grand Prix.

F1 betting tips: British Grand Prix

2pts Esteban Ocon to finish in the points at 7/1 (General)

Max Verstappen pulled out one of the best qualifying laps of his career to bag pole position at the final point of qualifying after changing to a less draggy setup. This will have helped his pace over a single lap but less downforce will hinder his ability in the race and make racing in rainy conditions very challenging.

Despite this he is confident for race day with Oscar Piastri and George Russell stating that it's a fight between six cars for the win, and with mixed weather due anything is possible.

Further down the field Haas looked excellent after a much overdue upgrade package propelled Ollie Bearman to P8 and saw him pop up among the front runners throughout qualifying. Haas have struggled on Saturdays this year despite being competitive on Sundays and this upgrade can help ESTEBAN OCON record his sixth points finish of the season.

Ocon only managed to qualify P15 but had reasons for this, as a miscommunication resulted in him driving his Q2 lap on a flat spotted set of tyres. He gets promoted one place after his teammate's penalty and has slower cars starting ahead of him. Combine this with a predicted two-stop race and changeable weather conditions, and Ocon can score his third consecutive points finish at a nice price.

Posted at 2255 BST on 05/07/25

