Formula One betting tips: Belgian Grand Prix preview and best bets

Formula One expert Louis Bollard previews the Belgian Grand Prix, and has three selections in his staking plan.

This weekend's Belgian Grand Prix is a race of a firsts with it being the first race Christian Horner won't be Red Bull team boss in the team's history, and Nico Hulkenberg being a Formula One podium finisher. There is little chance we'll see Hulkenberg challenge for a podium again this weekend but with a 30% chance of rain in Spa, anything is possible. The drivers have had a mini pre-summer break after 13 races in 17 weeks and now head to two proper drivers' circuits for a double header in Spa and Budapest. I am backing LIAM LAWSON to get the better of Isack Hadjar on Sunday. Despite two DNFs in his last three races, Lawson has shown enough of his best Formula One form in recent races with an excellent drive to P6 in Austria. Over the same three races, Hadjar's form has struggled with no points being scored and a mistake in Silverstone that resulted in a DNF. These two teammates are closer in performance than the betting suggests.

Towards the front of the grid, I am once again chancing Mercedes to get into the mix through KIMI ANTONELLI to finish on the podium. The cool conditions of Spa resulted in Mercedes drivers crossing the line here 1-2 last year and we have seen enough this year to suggest the car runs at the front when conditions are cool, most notably in Canada where they achieved a double podium finish on merit. Antonelli's record at this venue during his junior career has been impressive by winning both of his F4 starts here and winning again in Formula Regional. Spa was one of his better weekends during a tough season in F2 having qualified P5. McLaren will enter the race as favourites and are likely to take up two podium spots, but last year this venue proved to not suit them as much as other tracks as both McLaren qualified P5 and P6. Combine this with the potential weather interference and Antonelli is value at 8/1 plus.

ALPINE are not fast on track but progress has been made in their pitstop times. The French outfit have posted an increasingly impressive pitstop record this season by achieving pitstop top times in the top five in three of the past four races, including the second fastest pitstop time in Catalunya, only 0.02 seconds off top spot. Alpine look to have entered the equation for fastest pitstop and are available at a triple figure price. Other names to note Lando Norris Fortunate to win his home Grand Prix after a penalty for this teammate. Has never been on the podium in Spa and his car didn't enjoy this venue last year. Should be challenging for the win this year. Oscar Piastri Slightly better Spa record than his teammate having achieved a podium finish last year. That alone make him slight favourite for me this weekend and gives him a great chance to bounce back after the costly penalty last time out. Max Verstappen First race without Christian Horner can only be seen as a positive in the Verstappen camp. Three wins around here albeit two with dominant cars and one through the race that never happened in 2021. If conditions are changeable he's the driver you want to be on despite his mistake out of Stowe last time out. Lewis Hamilton Will be disappointed to have been beaten by a Sauber to a podium in his home race. Has gone well in Sprint races so far this year by winning the sprint in China. Further upgrades this weekend to address the ride height issue that will hopefully help performance. Will be hopeful this upgrade propels them to the front. Posted at 1215 BST on 24/07/25