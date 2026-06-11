Formula One betting tips: Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix preview and best bets

Formula One's beloved Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya hosts the first of two Spanish races this year before bowing out next year with Madrid taking over hosting duties.

This track has been a great servant for betting as the truest test of car performance on the calendar, which is why it has been such a popular testing circuit during its years of service. This weekend it will define the competitive order on conventional tracks.

Runner-up Russell

Expectation is that this will be the easiest race of the season so far for Mercedes, as the every other team's weaknesses will exposed. The Mercedes works outfit is built for this circuit which will test deployment, engine, high and medium performance. Mercedes have adapted well to the other tracks this season, but this track will see them at their best.

Our antepost selection Kimi Antonelli has stamped his authority on this championship, after a mixture of poor performances and bad luck for GEORGE RUSSELL, who I expect to be clear of the field but chasing his younger teammate home.

A dejected Russell has been vocal that this car suits his teammate significantly more than him. At one of his favourite tracks, Russell was able to compete with Antonelli, but at tracks where Russell has historically struggled in Miami and Monaco, he has been a adrift of Antonelli. This weekend I expect the latter with Russell having no notable form around this venue in his career.

Likely we see another ding dong battle like in Montreal with the extra energy for being within a second of the driver ahead playing a part, but expect Antonelli to come out on top. That means there's value to be found in backing Russell to be second at bigger than 2/1.

Heroic Hadjar

By the way his radio communications came across in Monaco you'd never have guessed ISACK HADJAR ended up scoring his maiden podium for Red Bull at a massive price. While he seemed to be dealing with hell in the car, he did look quick all weekend, being the closest teammate to Max Verstappen we've seen since prime Checo.

Montreal (pre-swerving penalty) and Monaco have proved Hadjar has got the hang of this car and can beat the Ferraris and McLarens on merit. With this weekend expected to be a challenge for both of these teams, Hadjar can mix with the top six.

Other drivers' chances

Max Verstappen

All looked so good in Monaco until the start line failure. Loves this track with eight podiums across nine years, including four wins. Also the scene of his maiden win on debut with Red Bull. Strong podium contender.

Lando Norris

All gone wrong since that interstate tyre decision in Canada. McLaren upgrades have been a let down over the last two races but this is the biggest test yet. Strong possible range of outcomes should they get these upgrades firing here. Looks evenly matched with teammate once again.

Lewis Hamilton

Great drive to P2 in Monaco, proving his love for these lighter, nimbler cars. Like Verstappen he loves this track with five consecutive wins from 2017 to 2021 and great form alongside that. Car will not like this track as much as Monaco, but he's favourite in the the teammate battle against a struggling Charles Leclerc.

Aston Martin

Managed to score a point in a chaotic race last time out. No chance of a repeat here with this track going to expose all weaknesses in the package. For Aston Martin fans, the better bet is to back them in Le Mans 24 Hours this weekend at 66/1 apiece, where we might see Aston Martin vs Cadillac for the win, the opposite of what we'll see in Barcelona where they will once again be vying for last place.

Posted at 10:50 BST on 11/06/26

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