Formula One betting tips: Austrian Grand Prix preview and best bets

After taking a week off to settle down after the Canadian Grand Prix, Formula One heads to the Styrian Alps for the 2025 Austrian Grand Prix this weekend.

Austria has been a track which has delivered good racing since it's return to the F1 calendar. Fast flowing corners, three DRS zones and multiple overtaking zones have led to thrilling races.

Lando Norris will be keen to bounce back after his mishap at the end in Montreal on a weekend which saw the McLaren struggle to combat the awkward nature of the street circuit.

Austria will suit the papaya car far more and they are rightly favourites in the win market with no questions to answer here after a strong performance in Catalunya.

Ferrari are bringing much needed upgrades this weekend and this has led me to take a chance on LEWIS HAMILTON bagging his first full race podium for the Scuderia.

The Ferrari has struggled with ride height issues this season as seen by Hamilton's sprint win in China followed by a double disqualification on the Sunday for excessive wear of both Ferrari's skid blocks. Since then they have had to raise the car higher to avoid being disqualified again and have sacrificed performance doing so.

This race has been pinpointed for their rear suspension upgrade that is planned to alleviate this flaw. Ferrari will hope they can live up to their pre-season hype with this upgrade and Fred Vasseur can save his job.