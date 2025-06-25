Formula One betting tips: Austrian Grand Prix preview and best bets

The Austrian Grand Prix takes centre stage this weekend, and Formula One expert Louis Bollard is on hand with his big-race preview.
F1 betting tips: Austrian Grand Prix
2pts Lewis Hamilton podium finish at 5/1 (Ladbrokes)
1.5pts Esteban Ocon points finish at 11/2 (bet365)
1.5pts Ollie Bearman points finish at 11/2 (bet365)
1pt double Ocon/Bearman points finish at 41/1 (bet365)
After taking a week off to settle down after the Canadian Grand Prix, Formula One heads to the Styrian Alps for the 2025 Austrian Grand Prix this weekend.
Austria has been a track which has delivered good racing since it's return to the F1 calendar. Fast flowing corners, three DRS zones and multiple overtaking zones have led to thrilling races.
Lando Norris will be keen to bounce back after his mishap at the end in Montreal on a weekend which saw the McLaren struggle to combat the awkward nature of the street circuit.
Austria will suit the papaya car far more and they are rightly favourites in the win market with no questions to answer here after a strong performance in Catalunya.
Ferrari are bringing much needed upgrades this weekend and this has led me to take a chance on LEWIS HAMILTON bagging his first full race podium for the Scuderia.
The Ferrari has struggled with ride height issues this season as seen by Hamilton's sprint win in China followed by a double disqualification on the Sunday for excessive wear of both Ferrari's skid blocks. Since then they have had to raise the car higher to avoid being disqualified again and have sacrificed performance doing so.
This race has been pinpointed for their rear suspension upgrade that is planned to alleviate this flaw. Ferrari will hope they can live up to their pre-season hype with this upgrade and Fred Vasseur can save his job.
Heroic Haas
Austria has been Haas' stomping ground since they entered Formula One. They have picked up double points finishes in 2018, 2022 and 2024, including their best ever 22 point haul in 2018 with the dream team of Grosjean and Magnussen. A notable shout-out to Grosjean who managed to finish 7th, 6th and 4th between 2016 and 2018 at this venue.
This hasn't just been luck. The Haas has an inherent trait of an extremely stable rear end which provides excellent traction and gives the drivers maximum confidence around this traction demanding circuit. Turns one, three and five are some of the most traction demanding corners on the calendar and there's not much else to this circuit which will expose their weaknesses.
Haas are a better team now than they where when they scored doubled points finishes in the past so I will backing ESTEBAN OCON and OLLIE BEARMAN as singles as well the double points finish.
The American team achieved two double points finishes in the first four races of the season but their form has tailed off since. At the prices they are value to recapture this form.
What about the other big names?
Oscar Piastri
Still managed to be the lead McLaren on a tough weekend last time out. 4/6 for the championship and his teammate keeps making it easier for him. Correct favourite.
Max Verstappen
Imola form has him bang there with McLaren, Spain less so. Dealt with Canada better than McLaren but that will be no use here. Phenomenal record at this track. Expect him to get his elbows out like he did in 2019 and 2024.
George Russell
Once again his car delivered in cold conditions on the Saturday but held up surprisingly well in the warmer conditions on Sunday to get his first win of the season. Some will say this proves they have addressed their issues but I think not. It will be too hot this weekend and Ferrari can outperform them.
