F1 betting tips: Monaco Grand Prix preview and best bets

Race preview

Monaco has a reputation for delivering underwhelming Sundays in recent years and in an effort to address this the FIA have introduced mandatory usage of three tyre compounds to spice up race strategies. Personally I am a fan of Monaco, with qualifying being the most thrilling of the season.

With the streets of Monte Carlo being so unique compared to any other challenge the drivers face throughout the year the formbook can sometimes be thrown out the window.

I am looking to oppose McLaren this weekend given they haven't been as dominant on Saturdays and no Saturday is more important than in Monaco, plus there was a stark drop off in their performance from Miami to Imola. This is rumoured to be due to a technical directive issued by the FIA after wild theories about McLaren rear brake tricks were submitted by Red Bull in an attempt to catch them out so I'm happy to take on the payapa outfit.

Max Verstappen has two wins around what is now his local circuit, but you are being asked to take a very short price on a car that struggled on street tracks last season. His 2023 qualifying lap around here lingers in the memory but until we see that the Red Bull has addressed it's issue with street tracks I will be steering clear at 3/1.

Charles Leclerc finally got his maiden home victory at this venue last year after a many years of turmoil. We were on him last year but there were far more positives back then than there is now and he is a similar price. Leclerc's record around here is phenomenal, and the Ferrari's engine deployment is perfectly made for the short bursts on the track. However, there are fundamental problems with this year's Ferrari over a single lap with both of the Ferrari drivers failing to reach Q3 last time out.

The driver I have landed on at the prices is GEORGE RUSSELL. It has been a positive and consistent start to the season for Russell who has taken on the role of team leader in his stride.

This has included four podiums in seven races, and more importantly for Monaco, he has qualified in the top three four times too showing he can extract one lap pace from the car. Despite Russell finishing fifth in each of three Monaco GPs with Mercedes, he does have form on street tracks with a win last season in Las Vegas and has challenged for the win in Singapore.

The Mercedes is following a similar trait from last year as it continues to struggle in warm conditions and flourish in the cooler temperatures. With poor weather forecast for this weekend, the Mercedes can be in the sweet spot and Russell can challenge for the win at a big price.

Red alert

As safety has become more paramount in F1, the frequency of RED FLAGS has dramatically increased, with Monaco a perfect example. The tight nature of the track means any mistake ends up with debris covering the track and it's highly likely that barriers get damaged resulting in a red flag for repairs.

The red flag has been thrown in two of the past three Monaco Grand Prix and there's more reasons than normal for us to be seeing red this year.

It remains to be seen how teams will tackle the requirement to run all three tyre compounds, I expect we will see multiple cars pit at the end of lap one which will create gaps and result in drivers pushing more than usual in a processional Grand Prix. Combine this with the poor weather forecast and this bet is value at odds against.

Posted at 1000 BST on 21/05/25

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.