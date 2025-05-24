F1 betting tips: Monaco Grand Prix post-qualifying preview and best bet

Monaco once again delivered a thrilling qualifying session which saw Lando Norris take pole with the fastest lap ever around this historic circuit, showing the progress this generation of cars has made since 2022. Norris is a general 4/6 shot to take the win, a notably higher price than previous pole sitters here due to the mandatory two-stop rule introduced for this race.

There are many theories about how teams are planning to execute this strategy, with suggestions that drivers will be used to play F1 dark arts to help their better-positioned teammates. When asked if he would help Norris win the race, Oscar Piastri joked in the post-qualifying press conference by asking Norris 'how much will you pay me?' before suggesting he won't be involved in these games.

I expect lower-down teams with drivers who are desperate to do anything to keep their seats will be engaging in these shenanigans however, most notably RB, Sauber and Alpine. All have drivers who will be willing to sacrifice their race to get on the good side of the team bosses.

At the prices of these teams, I am going to side with Alpine to execute the strongest race strategy with PIERRE GASLY.

Gasly is clearly number one within the team and will start from P17, a position usually with no chance of points on these streets. Gasly has a strong record here having challenged for a podium in 2023 with Alpine and is a safe pair of hands to get his car through 78 laps.

Both Nico Hulkenberg and Gasly are in a similar situation, having out-qualified their teammates yet starting outside the points. Both will be trying weird strategies to get into the points with the help of their rear gunners but I have reservations over the Sauber's race pace despite starting 13th, somewhat by default. Soft tyres have managed to mask the performance deficiencies in the Sauber and strategy should see the Alpine jump him over the race.

Gasly can pursue the early pitstop (or even perhaps the double early pitstop) to jump cars ahead of him with the help of Franco Colapinto slowing the competition down to make a run at the points.

