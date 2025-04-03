F1 betting tips: Japanese Grand Prix preview and best bets

Formula One expert Louis Bollard is back to the preview the Japanese Grand Prix, with a range of bets in his staking plan.

F1 betting tips: Japanese Grand Prix 4pts Liam Lawson to beat Yuki Tsunoda at 10/3 (Sky Bet) 2.5pts Carlos Sainz not to finish in the points at evens (General) 2pts Esteban Ocon to finish in the points at 7/1 (General) 2pts Oliver Bearman to finish in the points at 7/1 (General) 1pt Haas double points finish at 66/1 (Betway) Follow Formula One expert Louis Bollard on X Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Despite there being a week off since the Chinese Grand Prix, there has been no shortage of drama. All eyes will be on Yuki Tsunoda as he makes his debut for the Red Bull first team at his home race after being shunned by Red Bull management over the winter break. This has come at the expense of LIAM LAWSON, who like all of his predecessors in the Red Bull second seat since 2018 failed to meet expectations and was dropped after only two races. Lawson admits that he wasn't delivering, but his comments did align with past drivers of the second Red Bull that the car is on a knife edge and is too sensitive to driving inputs. The tables have turned this weekend, with Lawson being put back in the easy to drive Racing Bulls car which has started the season in fine form and is expected to challenge for points this week. Tsunoda on the other hand has a massive task at hand and it will be a phenomenal performance if he's able immediately challenge for points.

You have to go back eight races for the last time the second Red Bull driver managed to beat both Racing Bulls and that was with Sergio Perez who had four years experience in the car. CLICK HERE to Lawson to beat Tsunoda with Sky Bet Heroic Haas Haas went from zero to hero in the opening two races. After a positive pre-season testing which they concealed the true pace of the car, Haas Team Principal AAyao Komatsu thought the car must have been broken given how bad the performance was in Melbourne. CLICK HERE to Ocan to finish in the points with Sky Bet Their worries were put aside in China, however, as the team bagged a double points finish on merit with both drivers putting on stellar performances. ESTEBAN OCON and OLIVER BEARMAN can replicate their strong showing in Shanghai and challenge for points once again. CLICK HERE to Bearman to finish in the points with Sky Bet Haas have put this performance discrepancy down to the need to raise the car to suit the bumpy streets of Melbourne, but were able to run a conventional set-up in Shanghai which will be the case again in Suzuka.

Oliver Bearman

No Sainz of pace Williams decided not to introduce a new chassis for 2025, but instead iterate on the 2024 chassis so focus can be shifted to 2026 in the factory. This has worked well for Alex Albon but not for CARLOS SAINZ. After looking so strong in pre-season testing, it has come as a shock to Sainz that he has been dominated by Albon. From crashing under the safety car in Melbourne to a P13 finish in Shanghai prior to the DSQs, it has not been the start the Spaniard had hoped for. He has been open about his struggles with getting to grips with the car and I expect this to continue this weekend. Albon is available at 7/10 to win this match-up but my preference to back Sainz to finish outside the points at evens.

Other drivers' chances Lando Norris Finished the Chinese Grand Prix with no brakes, fortunately for him his car had the pace to build a big enough gap to coast home. Has been more negative about the loose rear end of the car, could see a repeat this weekend. Has the machinery to win here but his teammate is happier with the current setup. Oscar Piastri Has less issues with the car than Norris. The McLaren will love this circuit. Looks like a two horse race and he's my pick for the win. Max Verstappen Somehow dragged another strong performance out a car he hates. Will be doing a rain dance this weekend as that's the only way he beats McLaren. Posted at 1205 GMT on 03/04/25