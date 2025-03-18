F1 betting tips: Chinese Grand Prix preview and best bets

Louis Bollard previews the Chinese Grand Prix, where youngster Kimi Antonelli can prove himself significantly overpriced by challenging for the race win.

F1 betting tips: Chinese Grand Prix 2pts e.w. Kimi Antonelli to win the race at 40/1 (BoyleSports 1/5 1,2,3) 2pts Jack Doohan to finish in the points at 5/1 (General)

The 2025 season kicked off with a thriller last time out in Melbourne with Lando Norris taking his fifth Grand Prix victory in a chaotic, rain-impacted race. Unfortunately for us the lack of clear running means we still don't have a clear pecking order. However, one thing that was confirmed in the one piece of long running we had: McLaren have a dominant car. In fact they would have left Albert Park licking their lips at the upcoming two conventional circuits at which their new package could well have run the rest of the field ragged, that is until the FIA issued an immediate clampdown on their "mini-DRS".

McLaren were found to still be exploiting a DRS trick through a flexi rear wing, allowing them to achieve high top speeds while carrying extra downforce. After the race, the FIA implemented a directive that reduces the slot gap movement tolerance in its testing of rear wings from 2mm down to 0.75mm for this weekend. This is expected to impact McLaren and Ferrari the most. While there are other impressive characteristics of the McLaren such as the lack of tyre degradation compared to the Red Bull, there is enough doubt cast from this immediate clampdown to chance a big price on KIMI ANTONELLI to hit the frame in Shanghai. CLICK HERE to back Antonelli with Sky Bet It was an impressive debut from the teenager, who got unlucky with damage in qualifying to start P16 and managed to recover to finish P4, closing in on his teammate at the end. It is even more impressive that he managed to keep his car out of the wall bearing in mind that four other rookies failed to do so. If the Mercedes can remain in touching distance of the podium, Antonelli won't be this price for future races and in light of the blow suffered by McLaren, he rates outstanding value.

Doohan delight Despite crashing after five corners, JACK DOOHAN's stock has risen after the Australian Grand Prix. CLICK HERE to back Doohan points finish with Sky Bet A poor performance in Abu Dhabi last year, coupled with Alpine signing Franco Colapinto into a reserve role had led to rumours that Doohan could be sacked before the season gets to Europe. He didn't quite put the rumours to bed, but a strong qualifying performance were he was at least equal to Pierre Gasly if not ahead at times has bought him some time. Doohan had given himself a shot at getting into Q3 before yellow flags from a spinning Lewis Hamilton caused him to miss out. Alpine confirmed their strong testing form with Gasly qualifying in P9 and running in the points for most of the race until a mistake. They look closely matched with Williams but Alex Albon has stated that team is expecting to struggle with Shanghai's long, sweeping corners. If Doohan can put together a clean weekend in a dry race, I expect him to I have the pace to run at the head of the midfield and challenge for points.