F1 betting tips: Australian Grand Prix preview and best bets

For the first time since 2019, the Formula One season will begin in Melbourne, a much more popular venue with fans than Bahrain where it has started since 2021.

Testing has given us a strong indication of the running order, but the full order is yet to be determined. One thing for certain is that McLaren had the strongest package in testing and OSCAR PIASTRI has had no better chance at being the first ever home winner of the Australian Grand Prix.

Since signing for McLaren in acrimonious circumstances in 2022, Piastri has developed into the full package. He has grown into being a real threat to his more experienced teammate at just the right time with McLaren delivering him a car that will be able to fight for a World Championship.

While the streets of Melbourne are vastly different from the permanent circuit used for testing in Bahrain, the car requires similar characteristics with medium-speed corners being the prevailing challenge. This should see McLaren maintain their advantage from Bahrain, where they posted a 12-second faster race simulation than the nearest competitor.

The weather is the biggest question mark with rain possible for the race which could level the playing field and reduce the McLaren advantage. Despite this concern, Piastri is value for the win and place in the season opener.