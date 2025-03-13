F1 betting tips: Australian Grand Prix preview and best bets

Oscar Piastri rates the value call to get off to a dream start as the new Formula One season begins in Australia this weekend.
F1 betting tips: Australian Grand Prix
3pts e.w. Oscar Piastri to win the Australian Grand Prix at 13/2 (General 1/5 1,2,3)
2pts Ollie Bearman to finish in the points at 6/1 (William Hill)
For the first time since 2019, the Formula One season will begin in Melbourne, a much more popular venue with fans than Bahrain where it has started since 2021.
Testing has given us a strong indication of the running order, but the full order is yet to be determined. One thing for certain is that McLaren had the strongest package in testing and OSCAR PIASTRI has had no better chance at being the first ever home winner of the Australian Grand Prix.
Since signing for McLaren in acrimonious circumstances in 2022, Piastri has developed into the full package. He has grown into being a real threat to his more experienced teammate at just the right time with McLaren delivering him a car that will be able to fight for a World Championship.
While the streets of Melbourne are vastly different from the permanent circuit used for testing in Bahrain, the car requires similar characteristics with medium-speed corners being the prevailing challenge. This should see McLaren maintain their advantage from Bahrain, where they posted a 12-second faster race simulation than the nearest competitor.
The weather is the biggest question mark with rain possible for the race which could level the playing field and reduce the McLaren advantage. Despite this concern, Piastri is value for the win and place in the season opener.
Backing Bearman
As mentioned in the season preview, I rate OLLIE BEARMAN's chances for a strong debut season. Haas were hard to read in testing as they only focused on long runs so analysts have been struggling to understand where they rank in the pecking order, but comments from the team have been positive.
Williams and Gasly's Alpine spearheaded the midfield in testing and are rightly priced to chase the top eight home, but at the prices Haas are value to get involved with Bearman my pick of the drivers who I expect to outclass Esteban Ocon over the season.
The forecast rain is a positive for points-scoring opportunities for lower teams and Bearman will be one of the first in line to take advantage.
Nico Hulkenberg scored points in 10 races last season, including five of the last seven. His replacement can pick up where he left off and score points on his full-time debut in similarly competitive machinery.
Posted at 0720 GMT on 13/03/25
