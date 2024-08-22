Dutch Grand Prix betting tips: F1 preview, picks and analysis

The Dutch Grand Prix takes place this weekend, so check out F1 expert Louis Bolland's preview and best bets.

Formula One betting tips: Dutch Grand Prix 2pts e.w. George Russell race winner at 10/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3) 1.5pts Esteban Ocon points finish at 5/1 (General) 1.5pts Pierre Gasly points finish at 5/1 (Sky Bet) Follow Formula One expert Louis Bollard on X Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

After a four week hiatus, Formula One returns this weekend for the 2024 Dutch Grand Prix. The summer break came at the wrong time for fans as we were experiencing the most competitive run of races F1 we have seen at the front of the field in over a decade. With each team required to shut down their factories for 14 consecutive days in the past four weeks, I'm hopeful it will still be close at the front. Russell Redemption Last time out, GEORGE RUSSELL had the best race of his career by pulling off a stellar one stop strategy to win the race from 7th on the grid, only to be disqualified an hour later. The additional tyre rubber used from the one stop strategy resulting in his car being marginally too light.

Looking past the disqualification, Mercedes crossed the line 1-2, having stamped their authority on the race. In my race preview for Spa, I outlined that the cooler conditions of Belgium would suit suit them more than the extreme heat we saw in the Hungoraring the week prior. This weekend, Zandvoort is a Hungoraring style track filled with medium and low speed corners, but with temperatures akin to Spa. I expect the Mercedes to be fighting for the win again. Mercedes' development has been impressive since their disastrous start to the season (opposite of Ferrari). The only clear weakness they have is in hot conditions. Aside from that, they should be a real threat to McLaren and Red Bull at every circuit configuration. It's difficult to split the Mercedes pair around this track but preference at the prices this weekend is for George Russell, given the slightly bigger price. CLICK HERE to back Russell with Sky Bet Alpine For Points Despite there being no racing over the summer break, it was a far from quiet four weeks for Alpine off track as rumours about the future of the team continue to circulate. However, on track performance has been slow and steady since the beginning of the season.

Pierre Gasly can score points in the Dutch Grand Prix

As a works manufacturer (for the moment), Alpine have higher aspirations than fighting in the midfield and have off track facilities to get themselves out of their current position. I make them the most likely midfield team to have improved over the break and become regular points scorers in the second half of the season. CLICK HERE to back Ocon points finish with Sky Bet Between them, ESTEBAN OCON and PIERRE GASLY have achieved seven points finishes in the past seven races (double points finishes in Spain and Canada) and they can challenge again this weekend on a track which won't punish their weak engine. CLICK HERE to back Gasly points finish with Sky Bet Posted at 1555 BST on 22/08/24