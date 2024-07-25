Belgian Grand Prix betting tips: F1 preview, picks and analysis

The Belgian Grand Prix takes place this weekend, so check out F1 expert Louis Bolland's preview and best bets.

Formula One betting tips: Belgian Grand Prix 1pt e.w. Lewis Hamilton race winner at 11/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3) 1pt Yuki Tsunoda points finish at 7/2 (General)

For the fifth weekend out of the past six, we have a Formula One race to look forward to. We head to Spa-Francorchamps for the 2024 Belgian GP, the final race before the summer break. Hammer Time We have come a long way from Max Verstappen's dominance at the start of the season as we have had six different winners in the past eight races. We should be in for another competitive race this weekend and I will be backing LEWIS HAMILTON to triumph at a track where he has won four times in the past. Last time out, Hamilton achieved his second podium finish of the season at a track where his machinery was impacted by the boiling hot temperatures, a known weakness for Mercedes. If we take a look back to the colder races of Silverstone and Montreal, Mercedes were at the front of the field having taken the win in the UK and only driver error costing George Russell at a shot at the top step in Canada. I expect this trend to continue this weekend with temperatures forecast in the low 20s, comparing to the high 30s last time out.

To add to Mercedes' confidence, the low downforce package that was used in both the Silverstone and Montreal races will be used again this weekend. Mercedes can be a match for McLaren and take advantage of a Max Verstappen grid penalty. Lewis Hamilton is the preference of the Mercedes pair going off Silverstone form and having gotten the better of Russell at this venue last season. That said, I wouldn't put people off having a saver on the other side of the garage. CLICK HERE to back Hamilton with Sky Bet Tsunoda Points After a disastrous upgrade package was launched in Barcelona, which relegated RB to last place, they have solved their upgrade correlation issues and have scored points in all three races since. YUKI TSUNODA has scored points at the last two races, having pulled off the an impressive alternative one stop strategy in Hungary. This weekend his car will be se tup similar his Silverstone package where he managed a P10. This low downforce track is usually targeted by Williams, and Albon is as short as 6/4 to score this weekend, significantly shorter than his usual price. At the prices, I'm happy to side with Tsunoda to get his third points finish in a row.

With the chance of a Red Bull seat opening up after this race, Tsunoda and Ricciardo will be desperate to perform. Expect it to become heated. CLICK HERE to back Tsunoda with Sky Bet Other drivers in focus Max Verstappen Max Verstappen is 4/1 to win the race. Yes, you read that right. His biggest midweek price since 2020. Has a grid penalty to contend with, although he made light work of a penalty here in the last two years. Won't make it through the field as easily as he has before. Sergio Perez Possibly his last race for Red Bull. It's all or nothing for him now. Desperately needs a strong performance. A podium finish may give him more time. Long lap means getting out of Q1 is slightly easier. Charles Leclerc Decent performance in Hungary, but that track didn't expose their high speed corner weakness. This track should be much worse for them. Will be happy with a top 6 finish and getting to the summer break. Posted at 1430 BST on 25/07/24