Dutch Grand Prix betting tips: F1 preview, picks and analysis

Lewis Hamilton fastest qualifier

Since the upgrades introduced in Monaco, Mercedes have been on an upward trend. Their overall performance has improved but the biggest gain is on low fuel on high downforce tracks which is what we'll get this weekend.

LEWIS HAMILTON demonstrated this during qualifying for the Hungarian GP where he took pole ahead of Max Verstappen, who has not been as dominant on a Saturday as he has been on a Sunday. Hamilton went on to struggle during the race on high fuel but was impressive in the final laps as the fuel burned off.

I am happy to strike a line through the Mercedes' performance in Belgium and hope that Hamilton repeats his Hungary performance at a big price.

Guanyu Zhou points finish

As mentioned above, the Hungarian GP form is a guide for how teams will perform this weekend. Alfa Romeo exceeded all expectations until the race start in Hungary.

GUANYU ZHOU and Valtteri Bottas qualified fifth and seventh respectively. A calamitous start meant that all hopes of points were dashed by turn 3, but with better fortune 4/1 will look great value for a car which could qualify in the top 10 on merit on a track where overtaking can be difficult.

Posted at 1015 BST on 24/08/23