Chinese Grand Prix betting tips: F1 preview, picks and analysis

Formula One returns to China for the first time since 2019 this weekend, to a track where support for F1 has been questionable at best. The last time we raced here there was a very different look to the grid: Alex Albon, George Russell and Lando Norris were all rookies and Lewis Hamilton looked unbeatable in his Mercedes. How times have changed.

The track is at the very least interesting, with a 1.4km full-throttle back straight which should provide ample overtaking opportunities in the sprint and main races. There are a series of long, sweeping, low-speed corners which will be a challenge for drivers to get to grips with as there is only the single practice session this weekend.

This lack of practice sessions means I fancy a driver who looks at home with his driving at the moment, CARLOS SAINZ.

Sainz has had his best ever start to an F1 season with form figures reading third, appendix surgery, first and third. The Ferrari has significantly closed the gap to the Red Bull and while it might be later into the season before they can challenge them weekly, I'm happy to take a chance on the Spaniard this weekend, given the uncertainty.

Formula One has decided to host sprint weekend a on a track where there have been no F1 races for five years and one that has just been resurfaced, which has been criticised by Max Verstappen.

The track resurfacing, coupled with heavy rain in midweek means we will have a low-grip circuit where cars may be required to raise the ride height to deal with bumps. The last time these cars raced with a raised ride was in Singapore last season, where Sainz won. The Red Bull has struggled in the ground effect era when the ride height has to be raised and we may see that again this weekend.

Another factor that may play into Ferrari's hands this weekend is that the Chinese circuit is front-grip limited, meaning we can look to Melbourne as the form line, where Sainz put in a stellar performance to get his first win of the season. At 16/1, he's well worth a bet against the favourite.