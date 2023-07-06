British Grand Prix betting tips: F1 preview, picks and analysis

As part of our new F1 preview package, Louis will return on Saturday with a post-qualifying look at the markets. Get more from Louis at f1tipster.com .

McLaren to secure double points finish

MCLAREN's season has finally begun.

The upgrade package McLaren brought to Austria for Lando Norris was successful to say the least. It was supposed to be introduced this weekend for their home Grand Prix but they were able to give Lando Norris the upgrade a week early. Norris was easily quicker than the Mercedes and Aston Martins in finishing P4 and will be hoping to challenge these cars again this weekend.

Oscar Piastri will also get last week's upgrade and more where he will be hoping to be ahead of the Alpine and any mixing it with the big eight. Piastri opened up at 3/1 for a points finish at Silverstone but has since shorted to 7/4. If this upgrade confirms the form shown in Austria, we won't get 5/2 on a McLaren double points finish again this season.

Kevin Magnussen last classified finisher

This Silverstone circuit will not suit the Haas car. Combine this with KEVIN MAGNUSSEN's torrid run of form and I would make him favourite to be the last finisher. Tyre degradation is a major issue in Silverstone and this is the Haas’ weakest attribute. Since the Miami Grand Prix in April, in all the races Magnussen has completed he has finished in the bottom three.

The main rivals for this market (Sargeant, Zhou, Bottas and De Vries) all have positive signs coming into Silverstone. Sargeant has an upgraded Williams and is coming off the back of a strong finish in Austria. The Alfa Romeo has been strong on tyre degradation this season and will be hopeful of getting into the top 12. De Vries is on an upward trend after pressure was applied from team boss, Helmut Marko.

Magnussen has little to be positive about this weekend and I expect him to be in the mix to be the last classified finisher at a nice price.

Yuki Tsunoda for a points finish

I am giving YUKI TSUNODA another chance this weekend.

He had not got to grips with the car in Austria and a chaotic first lap followed by a string of penalties took him out of contention for points. He is still having his strongest season so far, finishing in the top 12 in six out of nine races.

Silverstone shares characteristics with the track at which he enjoyed his strongest race of the season, Barcelona. The high-speed, sweeping corners and requirement for tyre management suit the Japanese driver and I expect him have a run at the points this weekend.

Other drivers' chances

Max Verstappen: Risk of rain and reliability are the only challenges this weekend. No chance the field gets near him without some mistake or outside interference.

Sergio Perez: Had a strong weekend in Austria. Track plays into the strengths of the Red Bull. Should podium.

Lewis Hamilton: Setting up the car is very tricky. Hated Austria but return to a track similar to Barcelona, he will be hopeful of a strong weekend and reversing the form with Ferrari.

Fernando Alonso: Car is very kind on its tyres which will suit here but they struggled in Barcelona. Will need to address the issues from Spain to be best of the rest.

Carlos Sainz: Has been in better form than his teammate and would have got second place last weekend if Ferrari allowed him to pass. This track is tougher for them.

Posted at 1110 BST on 06/07/23

When does the British Grand Prix start and what TV channel is it on?

The British Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States.

Friday July 7

Practice One: 1230 BST

Practice Two: 1600 BST

Saturday July 8

Practice Three: 1230 BST

Qualifying: 1500 BST

Sunday July 9

Race: 1500 BST

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.