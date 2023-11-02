Brazilian Grand Prix betting tips: F1 preview, picks and analysis

Formula One makes its way to Sao Paolo this weekend for the 2023 Brazilian Grand Prix where we are treated to the sixth and final sprint race of the season.

The battle for second in the championship looks like its going to go down to the wire with Lewis Hamilton almost halving the points gap to Sergio Perez after the Mexican crashed in the first corner of his home race. With many eyes on the second Red Bull seat for 2024, never mind 2025, plenty of drivers will be looking to finish the season strongly.

Charles Leclerc Fastest Qualifier (Friday Session)

The sprint weekend format requires drivers to be on form after a single practice session. The best driver/team combination on the grid for this is CHARLES LECLERC and Ferrari. While other teams and drivers require three on track sessions before getting comfortable with the car setup, we now have enough evidence to see that the Monegasque driver is comfortable after just the single session. Leclerc’s race qualifying record on sprint weekends in 2023 reads: 1,2,2,5,1 which speaks for itself.

He has taken pole in the last two races, Mexico and USA as Verstappen struggles to show his Sunday dominance on a Saturday. Ferrari have taken four of the last six pole positions and I see that trend continuing this weekend.

With pole in the US Grand Prix, Leclerc overtook Valterri Bottas to become the driver with the most pole positions to have never won a world championship which says more about his machinery rather than his driving ability. With pole this weekend he will overtake Fernando Alonso in the all-time pole position sitters. There is a risk that Ferrari drivers will take engine penalties at some point this weekend, but this will not impact Lelcerc’s chance on Friday.

Daniel Riccardo Points Finish

With Sergio Perez having a calamitous second half of the season and DANIEL RICCARDO mixing it at the top end last time out, Christian Horner has a tough decision to make. In Mexico, Riccardo proved he is back to his best by qualifying P4 and coming home P7 right on the tail of George Russell.

Alpha Tauri looked to be on their way to a strong double points finish last time out before Tsunoda tangled with Piastri. Mexico and Brazil have always been strong tracks for Alpha Tauri as their engine does not suffer with the altitude as much has the others do. Pierre Gasly finished best of the rest here for Alpha Tauri in 2019 and 2021, including a P2 finish in 2019. Riccardo has another chance to prove he should be in the Red Bull in 2024 and I’m backing him to be at the front of the midfield again this weekend.

Other Drivers Chances

Max Verstappen

Anything barring a mechanical failure, or a crash won’t stop him here. He hasn’t had the luxury of pitting on the penultimate lap for fastest lap since before the summer break. I wouldn’t be people off backing other cars for fastest lap at big prices as they may have the gap come Sunday evening.

Sergio Perez

He is driving to survive. His home Grand Prix weekend was going well for him in terms of car setup and long run pace until the first corner on Sunday. Positively he seems more confident with the car now than he did in Texas but it looks like a case of damage limitation versus Hamilton this weekend.

Lewis Hamilton

He is proving that he hasn’t lost any ability yet. This weekend he arrives at one of his favourite tracks, where he won his first championship 15 years ago. The fans love him here and he was made an honorary citizen of Brazil last year. Will be in for a big weekend.

George Russell

Last year’s winner comes here out of form and looking very unlikely that he can defend his win. Positively the car loved this circuit in 2022 and maybe that can get him fighting for a podium again.

Lando Norris

One of the best drives of his career last time out in Mexico as he finished P5 after failing to get out of Q1 on a difficult to overtake track. This weekend won’t suit them as much as we saw in Japan and Qatar but every chance he chases Verstappen home.

Alfa Romeo

Form has improved recently, but seem to be behind Alpha Tauri now. Long sweeping corners have been their strength, don’t be surprised to see them pop up somewhere in one of the sessions.

Posted at 2200 BST on 02/11/23