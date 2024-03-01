Bahrain Grand Prix betting tips: F1 post-qualifying preview, picks and analysis

Oscar Piastri can compete for a top-six finish in the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix according to our F1 expert, Louis Bollard.
2pts Oscar Piastri to finish in the top six at 4/1 (General)
McLaren came out of testing saying they had not hit all of their targets but as Bahrain practice came around it became evident they are not far off the lead pack.
In free practice two, (the only relevant practice session in Bahrain because of the time of day) OSCAR PIASTRI had the second fastest average lap time, showing they have long run pace.
Despite the McLarens qualifying in seventh and eighth, the margin to the lead pack is closer than what was anticipated, and I expect both McLarens to be in the mix for a top-six finish.
Lando Norris is an odds-on shot and Piastri 4/1. This is too big of a gap and I'm happy to get involved with the Aussie at the general price.
Posted at 1920 GMT on 01/03/24
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.