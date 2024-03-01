Bahrain Grand Prix betting tips: F1 post-qualifying preview, picks and analysis

McLaren came out of testing saying they had not hit all of their targets but as Bahrain practice came around it became evident they are not far off the lead pack.

In free practice two, (the only relevant practice session in Bahrain because of the time of day) OSCAR PIASTRI had the second fastest average lap time, showing they have long run pace.

Despite the McLarens qualifying in seventh and eighth, the margin to the lead pack is closer than what was anticipated, and I expect both McLarens to be in the mix for a top-six finish.

Lando Norris is an odds-on shot and Piastri 4/1. This is too big of a gap and I'm happy to get involved with the Aussie at the general price.