Kevin Magnussen to beat Nico Hulkenberg

Haas have struggled with tyre wear more than any other team in the opening three races, and the Baku sprint was no different. Nico Hulkenberg started 12th in the Sprint yet finished 15th due to his significantly higher tyre degradation than others around him.

The best way to exploit this weakness is by backing his teammate KEVIN MAGNUSSEN to beat him, who has a much smoother driving style which is kinder on tyres, which allows him to maintain a faster pace on older tyres.

Magnussen managed to gain four places in the Sprint and finish four places higher than Hulkenberg. The Haas teammates start alongside each other for the race and bookies are giving evens for Magnussen to win this match up. This is great value and should be shorter.

Sergio Perez to win the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

SERGIO PEREZ showed why he loves Baku by out-qualifying his teammate and making light work of Charles Leclerc.

This is the closest he’s been to Max Verstappen since joining Red Bull. Without any reliability issues or an accident, Perez will make short work of the Ferrari again and won’t make life easy for Verstappen. Revised odds of 3/1 are worth taking for those who missed the midweek advice to back Perez at 9/2.

Alex Albon to finish in top 10

In the midweek preview I said Williams will be hopeful of a strong weekend and ALEX ALBON is delivering this.

In the Sprint Shootout he qualified ahead of all bar the Red Bulls, Ferraris and Mercedes. Albon finished ninth in the Sprint and was holding his own against Lance Stroll’s Aston Martin for much of it. With the Alpines starting from the pit lane and back of the grid, Albon has a great chance to get his second point-scoring finish of the season.

Albon is also worth considering in other markets too. Group betting markets have him ranked similarly to Yuki Tsunoda who is facing a potential pit lane start for the damage suffered in the Sprint. If this pit lane start for Tsunoda is confirmed, I will also back Albon to win these group markets.

Posted at 2030 BST on 29/04/23

