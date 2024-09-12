Azerbaijan Grand Prix betting tips: F1 preview, picks and analysis

Last time out the Italian Grand Prix ended with a superb home win for Ferrari which landed us a 14/1 winner as Leclerc won his second race of this season. This weekend Formula One heads to Baku for the 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, and a hat-trick looks very much a possibility.

Baku is always an interesting race from a betting perspective as teams can utilise a wide range of downforce settings, from Monaco-level downforce to combat the tight, intricate street corners, to Monza configurations which will reap the rewards of the long straights including the 2.1km home straight where the cars achieve a speed of 370 km/h.

Baku is a track where we see the same drivers excel here year after year and who better to get behind this weekend than the man who has taken every pole position here since the Covid pandemic, CHARLES LECLERC.

The Ferrari car philosophy has in recent years thrived on intricate, bumpy circuits where acceleration trumps high-speed downforce, and no tracks require this characteristic more than Baku, Monaco and Singapore. Having already won from pole in Monaco this season and there being some similarities between the streets of Baku and the Monza configuration, there is no better time for Leclerc to get his first win in Azerbaijan.

Leclerc has three consecutive pole positions around this circuit yet has never managed to convert one of them to a win. However this year he has the machinery to compete on a Sunday that he didn't have in the past. His form on this circuit stretches back to his debut season with Sauber where he managed P6 in a back-marker car, and in this Ferrari he holds an outstanding chance.

Leclerc is a shorter price at 5/1 this week than he usually is, but given the characteristics of this track he could arguably be favourite. That makes him a cracking each-way bet, with money back if he's second or third. On that, be sure to check bookmaker terms, with others paying a third the odds for a top-two.