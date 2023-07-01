Austria Grand Prix post-qualifying betting tips: F1 preview, picks and analysis

As part of our new F1 preview package, Louis will provide a midweek preview followed by a post-qualifying look at the markets. Get more from Louis at f1tipster.com .

Sainz to cover the handicap

CARLOS SAINZ has proved he has got to grips with this car with a strong sprint performance. Faced with a brake failure in sprint qualifying, his mechanics did a solid job getting him out for 1 lap in SQ1 where he topped the timesheets in tricky conditions.

Sainz went on to start the race from 5th. He gained two places to finish 3rd, only 2 seconds behind Perez. In the race handicap market you can back Sainz to finish the race:

- Within 25 seconds of Verstappen

- Within 13 seconds of Leclerc

- Within 13 seconds of Hamilton

- Within 11 seconds of Perez

- 5 seconds ahead of Norris

In this market, Sainz is being given a time handicap to Leclerc, Hamilton and Perez. Each of which are drivers which he will be confident of beating even without the time handicap. Ferrari have at least partially addressed their tyre wear issues and it's time to take them on the handicap while they are still being given a significant time advantage in the betting market.

This bet won in Canada despite Sainz starting from 11th. He can stay within these times this weekend starting from third. An added benefit of taking the bigger handicap advantage is that a late safety will work in favour of this bet.

Edge in the Ferrari fight

The sprint race once again showed that Sainz has the edge over his teammate since the significant upgrade package introduced in Barcelona. He has been the stronger driver in the past two races and in this weekend's sprint.

The market is yet to adjust to this and we can still get 13/8 on him to beat Leclerc. Despite starting one place behind, I expect Sainz to get the better of his teammate.

Posted at 2000 BST on 01/07/23