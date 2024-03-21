Australian Grand Prix betting tips: F1 preview, picks and analysis

Look to Leclerc for pole position

Formula One has made the long journey from Saudi Arabia to Melbourne for the 2023 Australian Grand Prix.

The Albert Park circuit is a technically a street circuit but is a lot more conventional than others throughout the calendar. When looking at the form line for this weekend we can therefore look to Bahrain data instead of Saudi Arabia.

Melbourne encompasses a wide range of corner typers instead of the long, sweeping, high-speed turns we saw last time out. It is for that reason I will be backing CHARLES LECLERC to get pole on Saturday.

Last time out Max Verstappen was dominant in qualifying on a track which suited the Red Bull more than the Ferrari but the return to a conventional track means the Ferrari can show its true pace over a single lap.

In the Bahrain GP, Leclerc had set the fastest time during qualifying but it was a pity that it was during Q2. He was unable to reproduce the lap time in Q3 but proves he has the ability to be a match for Verstappen on a Saturday, like he was last year.