Australian Grand Prix betting tips: F1 preview, picks and analysis

F1 expert Louis Bollard previews the Australian Grand Prix, where his headline selection comes in Saturday's qualifying session.
1pt e.w. Charles Leclerc to qualify fastest at 11/4 (General 1/3 1,2)
1pt Visa Cash App RB to have the fastest pitstop at 20/1 (bet365)
Formula One has made the long journey from Saudi Arabia to Melbourne for the 2023 Australian Grand Prix.
The Albert Park circuit is a technically a street circuit but is a lot more conventional than others throughout the calendar. When looking at the form line for this weekend we can therefore look to Bahrain data instead of Saudi Arabia.
Melbourne encompasses a wide range of corner typers instead of the long, sweeping, high-speed turns we saw last time out. It is for that reason I will be backing CHARLES LECLERC to get pole on Saturday.
Last time out Max Verstappen was dominant in qualifying on a track which suited the Red Bull more than the Ferrari but the return to a conventional track means the Ferrari can show its true pace over a single lap.
In the Bahrain GP, Leclerc had set the fastest time during qualifying but it was a pity that it was during Q2. He was unable to reproduce the lap time in Q3 but proves he has the ability to be a match for Verstappen on a Saturday, like he was last year.
It has been a disappointing start to the season for VISA CASH APP RB with the team scoring zero points in the opening two races of the season having been rumoured to be a match for Aston Martin after testing.
One area they haven’t be disappointing though is pitstops. They have posted two of the fastest 10 stops of the season on the grid, both coming from Yuki Tsunoda in Bahrain.
Visa Cash App RB has always been a rival for its sister team, Red Bull, at pitstops. It is clearly high on the training agenda. At the prices this weekend I’m happy to get involved.
Posted at 1045 GMT on 21/03/24
