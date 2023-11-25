Abu Dhabi Grand Prix betting tips: Post-qualifying F1 preview, picks and analysis

Preparations for the weekend have not gone smoothly for any team as the only meaningful practice session was interrupted with two red flags. This meant entering qualifying we were unsure of the order at the front and are still none the wiser on race pace.

SERGIO PEREZ showed he had pace in the qualifying sessions to be at the front of the field but a lap time deletion means that he will start the final grand prix of the season from ninth.

The Red Bull is kinder on its tyres than other front runners and Checo knows how to manage his tyres around this track as we saw in 2021.

Red Bull is far ahead on performance around this track and given that it's likely to be a two-stop race, Perez can find his way back to the front of the pack.

Posted at 1645 GMT on 25/11/23

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.