Sergio Perez
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix betting tips: Post-qualifying F1 preview, picks and analysis

By Louis Bollard
16:46 · SAT November 25, 2023

Louis Bollard takes a look at the revised Abu Dhabi Grand Prix markets, where Sergio Perez looks overpriced for a run at the podium.

F1 betting tips: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

3pts Sergio Perez for a podium finish at 9/2 (Sky Bet, William Hill)

Preparations for the weekend have not gone smoothly for any team as the only meaningful practice session was interrupted with two red flags. This meant entering qualifying we were unsure of the order at the front and are still none the wiser on race pace.

SERGIO PEREZ showed he had pace in the qualifying sessions to be at the front of the field but a lap time deletion means that he will start the final grand prix of the season from ninth.

The Red Bull is kinder on its tyres than other front runners and Checo knows how to manage his tyres around this track as we saw in 2021.

Red Bull is far ahead on performance around this track and given that it's likely to be a two-stop race, Perez can find his way back to the front of the pack.

Posted at 1645 GMT on 25/11/23

