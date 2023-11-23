Abu Dhabi Grand Prix betting tips: F1 preview, picks and analysis

Ferrari can top the charts again

FERRARI proved to be ahead of the pack on single lap pace on the streets of Las Vegas last weekend where this selection landed for us. This weekend, we return to a more conventional track for the final race of the season where I will be backing Ferrari to take their sixth pole in nine races.

The Yas Marina circuit features two long straights as well a some low-speed corners which will benefit the Ferraris. Since the summer break, Ferrari have failed to get pole on only three tracks, all of which require more performance in high-speed corners, which is Ferrari’s weakness.

Ferrari have P2 in the Constructors' Championship in their sights having clawed the deficit back to just four points after a strong Las Vegas GP. I expect we’ll see a close battle for this on Sunday, but on Saturday I expect the Ferrari to be clear of the Mercedes and fighting for pole position.

Value in Alonso podium play

After McLaren’s strong performances in the Japanese and Qatar Grand Prix it looked like the battle for 4th (and $20 million) in the constructors’ was over. That was until Aston Martin brought their upgrade package to the US Grand Prix in Texas.

After some teething problems, we’ve seen Aston Martin get close to their early-season form once again. The last two races have seen a FERANDO ALONSO podium and Lance Stroll with consecutive fifth-place finishes.

The Aston Martin upgrade looks to work on a range of circuits as it was successful on both of the vastly different ones in Brazil and Las Vegas. With three practice sessions before competitive action begins, I am confident Aston Martin can set the car up correctly and avoid the setup mistake we saw in Texas.

As mentioned, Alonso scored a podium in Brazil, and I expect him to challenge for the top three again this weekend as they bring the fight to McLaren. With an 11-point deficit to McLaren to make up this weekend, we may see extra risks being taken by Aston Martin to get the 42-year-old Spaniard his 107th podium finish.

Other drivers' chances

Max Verstappen

Arrives to Abu Dhabi in a much more relaxed state than he did for his maiden 2021 title win. Was challenged for the win in Las Vegas but there is no performance reason for him to get beat here.

Lewis Hamilton

Will be more confident of a good result here than he was last weekend. Will give it his all to beat Ferrari in a championship battle that is too close to call.

Lando Norris

Has recovered from a big impact in Las Vegas. Will be more confident of a strong result here than last weekend but this track won’t suit as much other high speed circuits. Podium chance.

Alpha Tauri

Nightmare weekend in Las Vegas after such a positive run. Will hope to be challenging for points again here with Alpine. Aim is to beat Williams in the championship, will need luck to do so.

Sergio Perez

Has secured second in the championship. Pressure is off now so hard to predict how he will perform.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.