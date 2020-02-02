Tony Calvin's preview for the Guinness Six Nations clash between France and England

Given France haven’t won the Six Nations since 2010 and have often finished fourth or worse since (taking the Wooden Spoon in 2013), they have a better record against England than you may expect.

They embarrassed themselves when having no defence to speak of in a 44-8 loss at Twickenham last season, when they left oceans of space between the three-quarter line and the (occasionally non-existent) full-back for England to exploit.

Which they did. And they also went down 55-35 in a bizarre, end-of-tournament, free-for-all in 2015. So they can be opened up at will.

If that happens on Sunday, then expect the TV coverage to cut to a picture of Shaun Edwards in the stands, with his head going purple and then exploding all over Fabien Galthie.

Or the Wigan man going on to the pitch and dragging a few players off, like a mum who has caught their 8yo swearing in a Little League match.

But I very much hope to see a different French side here.

France have won five of the 13 meetings between these two sides since 2010 and, the two aforementioned blow-outs aside, their losing margins in the other games read 8-2-10-5-10-3, only losing 19-16 at Twickenham in 2018.

They have also won four of their last six against England at the Stade de France in that period, losing 24-22 in 2012 and 31-21 in 2016, with the latter match in the balance at 25-21 going into the final 10 minutes before two lapses of discipline proved costly, and match-ending, for the home side.

That is promising enough, and I can’t wait to see their three-quarter line in action on Sunday.

Don’t get me wrong, I hadn’t heard of full-back Anthony Bouthier before I did the tournament preview on Monday – and fellow debutant and Montpellier club-mate, prop Mohamed Haouas, is another new one on me, too (Top 14 matches aren’t shown on Sky this season) – but perhaps that is not surprising given that Galthie has got Le Big Broom out after the World Cup.