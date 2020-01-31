Gallagher Premiership review: Harlequins thrash sorry Saracens

Rugby Union
Harlequins thrashed Saracens
Harlequins thrashed Saracens
Press Association · Journalist
Last Updated
19:36 · January 26, 2020 · 3 min read

Recap a thrilling weekend in the Gallagher Premiership with our review of the action.

Sunday result

Harlequins 41-14 Saracens

Saturday's results

  • Bath 13-10 Leicester
  • Bristol 34-16 Gloucester
  • Exeter 19-22 Sale
  • Worcester 26-30 Wasps

Friday result

Northampton 16-20 London Irish

Saracens' first Gallagher Premiership match since they accepted automatic relegation ended in heavy defeat as Harlequins eased to a 41-14 win at the Stoop on Sunday.

The reigning champions, who were found to have persistently breached the salary cap, were overawed in the first half as Cadan Murley's two tries and Danny Care's effort set up a convincing win.

Without their international stars due to the upcoming Six Nations and with little to play for, Saracens fielded a young side and were ruthlessly exposed by Quins, who climb into the top half of the table.

Saracens, who were hit with a 35-point penalty earlier in the season, stay bottom with only tries from Alex Lozowski and Dom Morris providing a crumb of comfort.

Bristol ended a run of three successive Gallagher Premiership defeats by sweeping aside west country rivals Gloucester 34-16 at Ashton Gate.

Welshman Callum Sheedy was the victory architect, kicking 19 points, including the conversion of wing Henry Purdy's try against his former club.

Full-back Luke Morahan confirmed a comprehensive win by touching down 11 minutes from time as Bristol were rewarded for their relentless pressure.

And substitute Mat Protheroe added a third Bristol try - again converted by Sheedy - to put the seal on an impressive display.

Owen Williams booted three penalties for Gloucester, while Billy Twelvetrees converted Freddie Clarke's late try, but they failed to close the gap on second-placed Northampton after being outgunned in most departments as an 18,700 crowd roared its approval.

Gloucester's Wales Six Nations hopeful wing Louis Rees-Zammit was a bystander for much of the action, barely receiving a pass.

And it was that kind of afternoon for Gloucester, as Bristol worked them out to deliver one of their most convincing Premiership performances this term.

Sale put themselves right in contention for a top-two finish after securing only their second ever league win at Exeter.

The Sharks' defending was the key to their 22-19 victory, which was outstanding as they scored all their points in the first half through tries by wing Chris Ashton, number eight Dan Du Preez and wing Byron McGuigan, with fly-half Robert Du Preez landing a penalty and conversion.

Exeter had one try from full-back Phil Dollman going to the second period but, in the final quarter, number eight Sam Simmonds and wing Tom O'Flaherty scored touchdowns, with fly-half Gareth Steenson converting both.

Wasps deservedly won a seesaw encounter at Worcester with a strong second-half performance that saw them score 25 points to turn around a half-time deficit.

They were unlucky to be trailing 13-5 at the interval but tries from Zach Kibirige, Jack Willis and Dan Robson, to add to Jimmy Gopperth's first-half effort, saw them to victory, with Billy Searle adding two conversions and two penalties.

Duncan Weir celebrated his recent call-up to the Scotland squad by scoring 16 points. He kicked four penalties and converted the tries scored by Marco Mama and Ollie Lawrence.

Tom Homer snatched a 13-10 victory for Bath over Leicester with his second try 11 minutes from time.

Homer had started the game at full-back, crossing for an early try, but showed he is no slouch as a left wing when scoring his second to sink the Tigers.

Like what you've read?
Help your friends Know It All by sharing this article to your social media.

Most Read

Follow our deadline day blog for all the latest transfer news, views and deals
1

Transfer Window: Latest Updates

Follow all the latest from the January transfer window with moves involving the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 43mFootball
Buildmeupbuttercup in action2

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 8hRacing
The Sporting Life team provide their free tips for Saturday's action across a range of sports3

Saturday's Bets of the Day

A full round-up of our best free bets for Saturday, including racing at Leopardstown and Musselburgh, Premier League football and the Super Bowl.

Last updated 7hRacing
Oli Bell looks ahead to Saturday's racing4

Oli Bell: Malarky not to be missed

Oli Bell picks out his best bets for Saturday's star-studded racing including Latest Exhibition at Leopardstown and Mister Malarkey at Sandown.

Last updated 8hRacing
Get all the completed transfers with our January transfer window done deals5

January Window: Done deals

A full list of all the complete signings in the January 2020 football transfer window with details of the confirmed deals from the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 25mFootball

Most Read

Follow our deadline day blog for all the latest transfer news, views and deals
1

Transfer Window: Latest Updates

Follow all the latest from the January transfer window with moves involving the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 43mFootball
Buildmeupbuttercup in action2

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 8hRacing
The Sporting Life team provide their free tips for Saturday's action across a range of sports3

Saturday's Bets of the Day

A full round-up of our best free bets for Saturday, including racing at Leopardstown and Musselburgh, Premier League football and the Super Bowl.

Last updated 7hRacing
Oli Bell looks ahead to Saturday's racing4

Oli Bell: Malarky not to be missed

Oli Bell picks out his best bets for Saturday's star-studded racing including Latest Exhibition at Leopardstown and Mister Malarkey at Sandown.

Last updated 8hRacing
Get all the completed transfers with our January transfer window done deals5

January Window: Done deals

A full list of all the complete signings in the January 2020 football transfer window with details of the confirmed deals from the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 25mFootball

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 8h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 9h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 9h
All Racing Tips

Next Race Off

00:49 Penn National
7
(7)
Pennsylvania Steel
J: Julio Hernandez
11/8
3
(3)
Purrs Well
J: Inoel Beato
7/4
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Football Tips

The latest Sporting Life Accumulator

Sporting Life Accumulator

We're back with the first Sporting Life Accumulator of February, with four teams fancied for success at a price of 14/1.

Last updated 10h
Dale Tempest looks at the latest football action

Heavy-handed Hornets

Dale Tempest sees real value in backing booking points in Watford's game with Everton given how Nigel Pearson's side operate.

Last updated 9h
Our best bets for the latest Sky Bet EFL action

Sky Bet EFL: Weekend preview

The Sky Bet EFL continues this weekend. After profit in recent previews, Tom Carnduff is searching for more and has two best bets.

Last updated 8h
All Football TipsTips & Previews