Gallagher Premiership review: Harlequins thrash sorry Saracens

Saracens' first Gallagher Premiership match since they accepted automatic relegation ended in heavy defeat as Harlequins eased to a 41-14 win at the Stoop on Sunday.

The reigning champions, who were found to have persistently breached the salary cap, were overawed in the first half as Cadan Murley's two tries and Danny Care's effort set up a convincing win.

Without their international stars due to the upcoming Six Nations and with little to play for, Saracens fielded a young side and were ruthlessly exposed by Quins, who climb into the top half of the table.

Saracens, who were hit with a 35-point penalty earlier in the season, stay bottom with only tries from Alex Lozowski and Dom Morris providing a crumb of comfort.

Bristol ended a run of three successive Gallagher Premiership defeats by sweeping aside west country rivals Gloucester 34-16 at Ashton Gate.

Welshman Callum Sheedy was the victory architect, kicking 19 points, including the conversion of wing Henry Purdy's try against his former club.

Full-back Luke Morahan confirmed a comprehensive win by touching down 11 minutes from time as Bristol were rewarded for their relentless pressure.

And substitute Mat Protheroe added a third Bristol try - again converted by Sheedy - to put the seal on an impressive display.

Owen Williams booted three penalties for Gloucester, while Billy Twelvetrees converted Freddie Clarke's late try, but they failed to close the gap on second-placed Northampton after being outgunned in most departments as an 18,700 crowd roared its approval.

Gloucester's Wales Six Nations hopeful wing Louis Rees-Zammit was a bystander for much of the action, barely receiving a pass.

And it was that kind of afternoon for Gloucester, as Bristol worked them out to deliver one of their most convincing Premiership performances this term.

Sale put themselves right in contention for a top-two finish after securing only their second ever league win at Exeter.

The Sharks' defending was the key to their 22-19 victory, which was outstanding as they scored all their points in the first half through tries by wing Chris Ashton, number eight Dan Du Preez and wing Byron McGuigan, with fly-half Robert Du Preez landing a penalty and conversion.

Exeter had one try from full-back Phil Dollman going to the second period but, in the final quarter, number eight Sam Simmonds and wing Tom O'Flaherty scored touchdowns, with fly-half Gareth Steenson converting both.

Wasps deservedly won a seesaw encounter at Worcester with a strong second-half performance that saw them score 25 points to turn around a half-time deficit.

They were unlucky to be trailing 13-5 at the interval but tries from Zach Kibirige, Jack Willis and Dan Robson, to add to Jimmy Gopperth's first-half effort, saw them to victory, with Billy Searle adding two conversions and two penalties.

Duncan Weir celebrated his recent call-up to the Scotland squad by scoring 16 points. He kicked four penalties and converted the tries scored by Marco Mama and Ollie Lawrence.

Tom Homer snatched a 13-10 victory for Bath over Leicester with his second try 11 minutes from time.

Homer had started the game at full-back, crossing for an early try, but showed he is no slouch as a left wing when scoring his second to sink the Tigers.