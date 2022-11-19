England snatched a sensational draw on an evening of high drama at Twickenham after Will Stuart crossed in the dying seconds to hold New Zealand to a 25-25 stalemate.

Trailing 25-6 with nine minutes to go and a distant second best in all departments, Eddie Jones’ men exploded into life with two tries from replacement prop Stuart and full-back Freddie Steward. Less than a minute was left on the clock when Stuart burrowed over close to the posts and with Marcus Smith converting, a hopeless situation had been rescued in the most thrilling way imaginable. The All Blacks must now live with fresh misery inflicted by England, their defeat in the 2019 World Cup semi-final in the most recent clash between the rivals followed by this extraordinary capitulation.

Seemingly fuelled by the frustration of their 19-7 defeat in Yokohama three years, New Zealand tore into Jones’ side from the first whistle. They led 17-3 by the interval after crossing through Dalton Papali’i and Codie Taylor, but England’s unfortunate rookie scrum-half Jack van Poortvliet helped them with a series of errors. Rieko Ioane’s electric try with half an hour left built what appeared to be an unassailable lead, but England had other ideas in a match that was marred by the fussy refereeing of Mathieu Raynal. Van Poortvliet has barely put a foot wrong in his six caps, but the 21-year-old scrum-half gifted New Zealand their first try when his pass off a well executed line-out was easily picked off by the lurking Papali’i who ran half the pitch to score. The All Blacks had started like a freight train and England were stunned when they ran in a second try in the ninth minute, their maul defence crumbling for Taylor to cross. Van Poortvliet’s nightmare continued when he was hunted down while taking too long with his clearance kick but the ensuing try by Ioane was ruled out because of a neck roll by the New Zealand centre on Owen Farrell, who was winning his 100th cap.

