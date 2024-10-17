United States Grand Prix betting tips: F1 preview, picks and analysis

After a four-week hiatus, Formula One arrives in Texas for the first of another triple-header this season.

The championship battle heating is up as Lando Norris is within 52 points of Max Verstappen and it looks like we're set for the closest finish since the Dutchman pipped Lewis Hamilton in dramatic fashion back in 2021.

Red Bull Return

The Circuit of The Americas has been a stomping ground for MAX VERSTAPPEN. The Dutchman has won the last three races here and hasn't been off the COTA podium since 2017 - a year when he finished on the podium but was subsequently penalised while in the cool-down room.

Red Bull are winless since the Spanish GP in June, but this weekend's event has been pinpointed since the summer break as their return to competitiveness by adviser Helmut Marko. Red Bull are due to introduce a significant upgrade this weekend that is expected to yield performance immediately, which could propel them up to McLaren's level.

Even without the upgrade, this track is the most suited to the Red Bull of any tracks since the summer break. COTA encompasses a wide range of corner speeds which will allow the Red Bull to stretch it's legs, unlike in Singapore, Baku, Monza and Zandvoort which all require a more nuanced car set-up.

Singapore had been Red Bull's worst circuit in the ground-effect era, yet Verstappen still managed to finish P2, and 21 seconds ahead of P3 last time out. Signs are there that the Red Bull is improving anyway and with the significant upgrade this weekend, Verstappen can take his first win since June and stamp his authority on the Drivers Championship.

Perez Podium

SERGIO PEREZ is also in line to benefit from the upgrades this weekend. His form has improved since he was almost dropped over the summer break, with an excellent performance in Baku despite crashing on the penultimate lap.

His COTA form is not as eye-catching as his Baku form, but he has managed to finish top four in his last three attempts here. Albeit he benefited from two DSQs here in 2023.

Checo's form is improving so I'm willing to forgive his Singapore weekend and back the upgrades to get him within reach of the podium this weekend.

Posted at 1235 BST on 17/10/24