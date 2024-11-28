Qatar Prix betting tips: F1 preview, picks and analysis

This weekend, Formula One travels half way around the world from Las Vegas to Qatar for the 2024 Qatar Grand Prix.

This race was filled with controversy last year as the track was causing too much stress on the tyres so maximum stint lengths were introduced.

Drivers also suffered from the effects of extreme heat with Logan Sargeant retiring early due to feeling unwell and Esteban Ocon vomiting in his helmet during the race.

These issues should be addressed this weekend as changes to the circuit configuration have been introduced and the the race is taking place at a cooler time of year.

Piastri to win

Max Verstappen wrapped up the drivers title last time out and was able to party in Vegas, but it's still all to play for in the constructors where McLaren will be aiming to clinch the title this weekend.

Qatar is one of McLaren and OSCAR PIASTRI's strongest venues.

Formula One has only come to this circuit once under the current rule set and McLaren significantly outperformed all drivers with the exception of Verstappen.

Piastri took his maiden Sprint victory and managed P2 in the main race, ahead of more experienced teammate Lando Norris who is 2/1 favourite this weekend.

McLaren have had their eye on this race for several weeks now, pinpointing it as a weekend they must take full advantage of.

The high speed nature of the track coupled with the warm conditions should suit them and also hinder Ferrari and Mercedes.

Ferrari have improved significantly but still face porpoising issues when in high speed corners, and all Mercedes' good form has come in cooler conditions.