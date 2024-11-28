Qatar Prix betting tips: F1 preview, picks and analysis

F1 expert Louis Bollard is back to preview the Qatar Grand Prix, where Oscar Piastri heads the staking plan.
2.5pts e.w. Oscar Piastri to win the Qatar Grand Prix at 11/2 (William Hill, Star Sports)
1pt Sauber fastest team pitstop at 22/1 (bet365)
0.5pt Valtteri Bottas points finish at 33/1 (General)
0.5pt Guanyu Zhou points finish at 70/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook)
This weekend, Formula One travels half way around the world from Las Vegas to Qatar for the 2024 Qatar Grand Prix.
This race was filled with controversy last year as the track was causing too much stress on the tyres so maximum stint lengths were introduced.
Drivers also suffered from the effects of extreme heat with Logan Sargeant retiring early due to feeling unwell and Esteban Ocon vomiting in his helmet during the race.
These issues should be addressed this weekend as changes to the circuit configuration have been introduced and the the race is taking place at a cooler time of year.
Max Verstappen wrapped up the drivers title last time out and was able to party in Vegas, but it's still all to play for in the constructors where McLaren will be aiming to clinch the title this weekend.
Qatar is one of McLaren and OSCAR PIASTRI's strongest venues.
Formula One has only come to this circuit once under the current rule set and McLaren significantly outperformed all drivers with the exception of Verstappen.
Piastri took his maiden Sprint victory and managed P2 in the main race, ahead of more experienced teammate Lando Norris who is 2/1 favourite this weekend.
McLaren have had their eye on this race for several weeks now, pinpointing it as a weekend they must take full advantage of.
The high speed nature of the track coupled with the warm conditions should suit them and also hinder Ferrari and Mercedes.
Ferrari have improved significantly but still face porpoising issues when in high speed corners, and all Mercedes' good form has come in cooler conditions.
Piastri proved his liking for this high speed flowing track and can get the better of his teammate this weekend as team orders no longer apply as the Drivers Championship has been sealed.
Las Vegas was Sauber's strongest weekend since April as upgrades on the car finally made difference, although this only led to GUANYU ZHOU finishing 13th claiming straight line speed was there main issue, but positive signs are there.
The Qatar track proved to be an outlier for Sauber in 2023, where both Zhou and teammate VALTTERI BOTTAS managed to finish in the top nine, breaking a similar streak of form that they are now suffering from.
The Sauber's only strengths seem to be pitstops and performance in long swooping corners, which we've seen them benefit from in Budapest and China. Their lack of straight line speed won't be issue this weekend.
They will still be odds on to be the worst car this weekend, but at 33/1 and 70/1 to score points there's enough positive signs to back them to get into the mix.
As mentioned in last week's preview, Sauber's pitstop times have been contending with the best since the summer break, having taken the fastest pitstop in both Baku and Brazil.
With 22/1 available, I will be giving them another chance in this market this weekend.
Max Verstappen
Title is wrapped up now and has celebrated his win in Las Vegas. Hard to see his car getting back to the front here, never mind if his head in it or not.
Charles Leclerc
Needs another strong weekend to snatch the title from McLaren. Track favours McLaren, but next week will slightly favour Ferrari. It's all bubbling over with his teammate which is not benefiting the team.
George Russell
Cool conditions and low grip were the perfect mix last time. Won't have either this weekend and has not shown form on similar tracks. May qualify well but then struggle versus Mclaren.
Posted at 1410 GMT on 28/11/24
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.