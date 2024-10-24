Mexico City Grand Prix betting tips: F1 preview, picks and analysis

Louis Bollard is back with his preview of the Mexico City Grand Prix, with one strong bet in his staking plan.

Formula One makes the short hop from Texas to Mexico City this weekend for the second race of a triple header. Max Verstappen has tightened his grip on the Drivers Championship after a thrilling duel with Lando Norris who received a controversial penalty last time out. However, a stellar performance from Ferrari has reignited the battle for the constructors championship. While close racing comes at a premium around this track, the drivers always speak highly of this weekend due to unique challenge and passionate fanbase. With the three favourites all priced up at 11/4, Formula One is the most competitive it has ever been during the modern era. We have come a long way from 1/12 favourites only six months ago. Lucky Liam Lawson Formula One returns don't come much better than what we saw from LIAM LAWSON in COTA. Having had the pressure taken off him by inheriting an engine penalty from Daniel Ricciardo and being thrown into the deep end with only a single practice session, Lawson more than delivered.

The Kiwi managed to achieve a P9 finish after starting in P19, outclassing his teammate and crucially finishing only 11 seconds behind Sergio Perez. Lawson is already delivering like he never left F1 and is forcing Red Bull to make a tough decision on what to do with the second Red Bull seat in 2025. Lawson's machinery is especially suited to the high altitude of Mexico City, so he is expected to be even stronger this weekend than in COTA. Mexico City is located 2.2km above sea level, meaning the air is less dense which impacts the efficiency and cooling of the engines. The engine that handles this the best is Honda. Max Verstappen has won the last three runnings of this race with the Honda engine, and more crucially, the team that is now VCARB have had superb weekends here. In 2021, Pierre Gasly finished 4th in his AlphaTauri and in 2023 Daniel Ricciardo managed to qualify P4 and finish 7th. Lawson can utilise his fresh Honda engine to achieve a points finish. CLICK HERE to back Lawson points finish with Sky Bet Other Drivers Chances Max Verstappen The upgrades worked well on Friday and Saturday in COTA, before performance fell away on Sunday. This is another strong track for him and Red Bull so he's in with a shot of the win.

Max Verstappen

Lando Norris He's coming off the back of another disappointing weekend. COTA didn't suit them as much as other tracks. Will enjoy running the high downforce package this weekend that gets the most out of his car. Charles Leclerc Ferrari have finally solved their bouncing issues. They gave up some qualifying performance in COTA for the benefit of the race, which won't be the strategy this weekend. Car is working wonders with the tyres and he should be favourite. Sergio Perez Having a nightmare once again, only this time it's compounded by him having a ready-made replacement in the waiting. His last home race? George Russell Who knows how this car will perform. They looked right at the front on Friday in COTA but fell away on Saturday only for Russell to put in a strong Sunday performance. Could be anything. Posted at 1030 BST on 24/09/24