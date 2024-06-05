Canadian Grand Prix betting tips: F1 preview, picks and analysis

Louis Bollard was in profit at the Monaco Grand Prix and is again keen to take on Max Verstappen as the F1 roadshow heads to Montreal.

Formula One betting tops: Canadian Grand Prix 3pts e.w. Lando Norris to win the Canadian Grand Prix at 13/2 (General 1/3 1/2) 1pt Kevin Magnussen to finish in the points at 5/1 (General) 1pt Esteban Ocon to be the last classified finisher at 14/1 (bet365)

Formula One travels across the Atlantic this weekend for the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal. Max Verstappen has failed to win two of the last three races and there are murmurings that we have a Drivers' Championship fight on our hands. I wouldn't go that far, but things may not be straightforward for him this weekend. Circuit Gilles Villenueve is the first low-drag track of the season so we will get our first glimpse of the limited downforce configurations of each of the 2024 cars, which throws an unknown into the mix. It is another street circuit (although a much higher speed one than Monaco) where the bumps may mean we see the Red Bull raise the ride height again, limiting its ability. The two most likely drivers to take advantage of an underperforming Red Bull are Charles Leclerc and LANDO NORRIS, where my preference this week is for the latter. Ferrari and Leclerc where the star of the show in Monaco but McLaren's performance was equally as impressive, proving the car is versatile and will work on multiple circuit configurations. CLICK HERE to back Norris with Sky Bet Before Monaco, Norris had the upper hand on Leclerc by beating him in three straight races. This included Norris getting his maiden win in Miami and running Verstappen very close in Imola. Although Ferrari were able to beat McLaren in Monaco, I still have Norris as the closest challenger to Verstappen over a race distance. This weekend, tyre degradation will be more of an issue, as the race is predicted to be somewhere between a one or two stopper. Norris clearly has the upper hand on tyre degradation in the teammate battle with Oscar Piastri struggling over the final 10 laps in Monaco. Norris also proved superior to Leclerc in this regard in Imola, where he managed his pace at the beginning of the final stint to be able to make a late challenge on Verstappen. He's the value.