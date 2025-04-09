Join the Sporting Life Racing Club with first runner imminent

Musical Touch has been entered for the Barstewards Enquiry Supports Racing Handicap at 6.50 and is a likely runner at this stage.

What’s Included:

Weekly updates from Richard Fahey and the team on their training, development and potential race targets.

Enter the ballot for Owners’ Badges when our horses are running.

Meet the horses with regular stable visits throughout the season, getting to know our stars and the team that supports them

Join our Owners’ Group and get the latest news from the yard via whatsapp

Ticket giveaways for race days throughout the Flat season

Access to preview livestreams with Oisin Murphy and Richard Fahey before some major meetings.

Time to name our two-year-olds

As well as the above we are in the process of naming our two two-year-old, both colts. One is by Sioux Nation x Mysterious Burg and the other Calyx x Chase The Light.

They are progressing well and could be ready to start out on the racecourse this month. You have the chance to submit your name suggestions and then vote to decide on the winner over the weekend.