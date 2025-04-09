Join the Sporting Life Racing Club with first runner imminent

The Sporting Life Racing Club are set to have our first runner at Thirsk on Saturday evening - and you can join now for FREE!
Musical Touch has been entered for the Barstewards Enquiry Supports Racing Handicap at 6.50 and is a likely runner at this stage.
Once you've signed up you can apply to be one of the 12 owners who will be present on the evening as well as unlocking a host of other benefits.
All you need to do is head to this page and opt-in once you are logged in to your Sporting Life Plus account!
What’s Included:
- Weekly updates from Richard Fahey and the team on their training, development and potential race targets.
- Enter the ballot for Owners’ Badges when our horses are running.
- Meet the horses with regular stable visits throughout the season, getting to know our stars and the team that supports them
- Join our Owners’ Group and get the latest news from the yard via whatsapp
- Ticket giveaways for race days throughout the Flat season
- Access to preview livestreams with Oisin Murphy and Richard Fahey before some major meetings.
Time to name our two-year-olds
As well as the above we are in the process of naming our two two-year-old, both colts. One is by Sioux Nation x Mysterious Burg and the other Calyx x Chase The Light.
They are progressing well and could be ready to start out on the racecourse this month. You have the chance to submit your name suggestions and then vote to decide on the winner over the weekend.
To register as a member of the Sporting Life Racing Club, click here.
