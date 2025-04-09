Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Musical Touch - first runner for the Sporting Life Racing Club
Musical Touch - first runner for the Sporting Life Racing Club

Join the Sporting Life Racing Club with first runner imminent

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Wed April 09, 2025 · 1h ago

The Sporting Life Racing Club are set to have our first runner at Thirsk on Saturday evening - and you can join now for FREE!

Musical Touch has been entered for the Barstewards Enquiry Supports Racing Handicap at 6.50 and is a likely runner at this stage.

Once you've signed up you can apply to be one of the 12 owners who will be present on the evening as well as unlocking a host of other benefits.

All you need to do is head to this page and opt-in once you are logged in to your Sporting Life Plus account!

What’s Included:

  • Weekly updates from Richard Fahey and the team on their training, development and potential race targets.
  • Enter the ballot for Owners’ Badges when our horses are running.
  • Meet the horses with regular stable visits throughout the season, getting to know our stars and the team that supports them
  • Join our Owners’ Group and get the latest news from the yard via whatsapp
  • Ticket giveaways for race days throughout the Flat season
  • Access to preview livestreams with Oisin Murphy and Richard Fahey before some major meetings.

Time to name our two-year-olds

As well as the above we are in the process of naming our two two-year-old, both colts. One is by Sioux Nation x Mysterious Burg and the other Calyx x Chase The Light.

They are progressing well and could be ready to start out on the racecourse this month. You have the chance to submit your name suggestions and then vote to decide on the winner over the weekend.

To register as a member of the Sporting Life Racing Club, click here.

Sporting Life Racing Club: Meet the horses

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefits

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING