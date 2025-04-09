Menu icon
Musical Touch - first runner for the Sporting Life Racing Club

Join the Sporting Life Racing Club ahead of first two-year-old runner

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Wed April 23, 2025 · 25 min ago

You can join the Sporting Life Racing Club for free ahead of our first two-year-old runner of the season.

Boy Named Sioux, named by members, runs in the IRE Incentive, It Pays To Buy Irish Restricted Novice Stakes at Beverley on Thursday.

Members had the chance to apply for tickets and will get Richard Fahey's thoughts ahead of the race and reaction from the track straight afterwards.

Musical Touch was our first runner at Thirsk a fortnight ago and got us off to a flying start. 12 members of the club who secured owners' badges through the ballot were present to welcome him back to the winners' enclosure.

Members of the Sporting Life Racing Club receive the winning trophy
Members of the Sporting Life Racing Club receive the winning trophy

Our first stable visit for members is taking place on Sunday May 18 and you can apply to go there, while Far Ahead looks set to make his seasonal reappearance at Ayr on Monday and the ballot is open for people wishing to go and represent the club. Join now for your chance to be there.

The horses are leased from their owners so there’ll be no prize-money distribution or proceeds from any sale, but we want to take you into the heart of the sport and enjoy the sort of access typically reserved for racehorse owners.

All you need to do is head to this page and opt-in once you are logged in to your Sporting Life Plus account!

What’s included

  • Weekly updates from Richard Fahey and the team on their training, development and potential race targets
  • Enter the ballot for Owners’ Badges when our horses are running
  • Meet the horses with regular stable visits throughout the season, getting to know our stars and the team that supports them
  • Join our Owners’ Group and get the latest news from the yard via WhatsApp
  • Ticket giveaways for race days throughout the Flat season
  • Access to preview livestreams with Oisin Murphy and Richard Fahey before select major meetings

To register as a member of the Sporting Life Racing Club, click here.

Sporting Life Racing Club: Meet the horses

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

