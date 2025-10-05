Joint-favourites for Fillies' Mile on day one of Dubai Future Champions Festival

There is a strong line-up for day one of Newmarket's Dubai Future Champions Festival on Friday, headed by the bet365 Fillies' Mile.
The top-class contest is typically one of the strongest races of its type and a good guide to next year's 1,000 Guineas back on the Rowley Mile and this year bookmakers Paddy Power and Sky Bet can't split Precise and Legacy Link at the head of the market (9/4 the pair).
Aidan O'Brien's Precise in unbeaten in three seven-furlong starts since finishing second over six on her Fairyhouse debut and was last seen landing the Moyglare Stud Stakes at the Curragh on day two of the Irish Champions Festival.
The John and Thady Gosden-trained Legacy Link stepped up on her July Course debut third to win a Haydock novice in taking fashion (replay below) last month and the daughter of Dubawi is fully proven at the mile distance.
Joseph O'Brien's Queen Of Hawaii is a 6/1 chance in the antepost market, with both Dance To The Music (Charlie Appleby) and Diamond Necklace (Aidan O'Brien) priced at 8/1.
Elsewhere on the same card, Tim Easterby's impressive Doncaster winner Revival Power is the clear 2/1 favourite for the opening Newmarket Academy Godolphin Beacon Project Cornwallis Stakes, while Pacific Mission is the same price at the top of the market for the Godolphin Lifetime Care Oh So Sharp Stakes.
The Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards Challenge Stakes is the Group 2 feature for older horses and Andrew Balding's Marvelman is among the nine entries which also feature the Harry Charlton-trained Cosmic Year and French challenger Beauvatier.
The bet365 Old Rowley Cup Handicap over a mile and a half has attracted 15 potential runners, including early favourites Munsif and Respond for the yards of Roger Varian and Balding respectively.
