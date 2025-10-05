Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Precise is in command of the Moyglare Stud Stakes
Precise is in command of the Moyglare Stud Stakes

Joint-favourites for Fillies' Mile on day one of Dubai Future Champions Festival

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Sun October 05, 2025 · 2h ago

There is a strong line-up for day one of Newmarket's Dubai Future Champions Festival on Friday, headed by the bet365 Fillies' Mile.

The top-class contest is typically one of the strongest races of its type and a good guide to next year's 1,000 Guineas back on the Rowley Mile and this year bookmakers Paddy Power and Sky Bet can't split Precise and Legacy Link at the head of the market (9/4 the pair).

Aidan O'Brien's Precise in unbeaten in three seven-furlong starts since finishing second over six on her Fairyhouse debut and was last seen landing the Moyglare Stud Stakes at the Curragh on day two of the Irish Champions Festival.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained Legacy Link stepped up on her July Course debut third to win a Haydock novice in taking fashion (replay below) last month and the daughter of Dubawi is fully proven at the mile distance.

Joseph O'Brien's Queen Of Hawaii is a 6/1 chance in the antepost market, with both Dance To The Music (Charlie Appleby) and Diamond Necklace (Aidan O'Brien) priced at 8/1.

Elsewhere on the same card, Tim Easterby's impressive Doncaster winner Revival Power is the clear 2/1 favourite for the opening Newmarket Academy Godolphin Beacon Project Cornwallis Stakes, while Pacific Mission is the same price at the top of the market for the Godolphin Lifetime Care Oh So Sharp Stakes.

The Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards Challenge Stakes is the Group 2 feature for older horses and Andrew Balding's Marvelman is among the nine entries which also feature the Harry Charlton-trained Cosmic Year and French challenger Beauvatier.

The bet365 Old Rowley Cup Handicap over a mile and a half has attracted 15 potential runners, including early favourites Munsif and Respond for the yards of Roger Varian and Balding respectively.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING