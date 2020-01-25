Meetings

18:00 Kempton Sat 25 January 2020

  • Join Racing TV Now Handicap (Div 2) (Class 6)
  • 1m 1f 219y, Standard / Slow
  • 11 Runners
  • Winner£3,105.002nd£924.003rd£462.004th£400.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
Weighed In

Winning time:2m 8.1sOff time:18:02:00
1
(8)
Avorisk Et Perils16
59-9OR: 62BF
4/1
T: G L MooreJ: Hector Crouch

Got off the mark in good style at Lingfield (1m) in November, and has been placed on both handicap starts since. Gives the impression she will improve for a stiffer test, so is one to consider now trying 1¼.

Last RunWatch last race
2
(7)
Cheeky Rascalv26
59-8OR: 61
11/2
T: Tom WardJ: Hollie Doyle

Too free when beaten over further here on penultimate outing, but has run well when placed at up to 1m3f either side of that flop. No reason to think he won't go close providing he settles reasonably well here.

Last RunWatch last race
3
(11)
Global Wonder15
59-7OR: 60CD
50/1
T: Suzi BestJ: D C Costello

Won off a 6lb higher mark for Gay Kelleway a year ago, but has been well below form since joining current yard in the summer, including over hurdles. Cannot be backed with any confidence despite slipping mark.

Last RunWatch last race
4
(5)
Toybox35
49-5OR: 59C
11/2
T: J G PortmanJ: Rob Hornby

Ran well when runner-up over 1m3f here on her penultimate outing, and kept on steadily when fifth of 16 to King Athelstan at Lingfield last time. Drop back in trip a concern, but she is not taken lightly in her current form.

Last RunWatch last race
5
(2)
Rail Dancer21
89-5OR: 58CD
33/1
T: P S McEnteeJ: M Dwyer

Won twice in the first half of 2019, but form tailed off badly from late-summer, and he is best watched on first start since leaving Shaun Keightley, unless attracting support.

Last RunWatch last race
7
(12)
Thunderoad12
49-4OR: 58BF
6/1
T: A W CarrollJ: S W Kelly

Still a maiden after 17 starts, but ran one of his better races when runner-up at Wolverhampton last time. Perhaps unlucky not to win there, but he often looks less than robust in a finish, and probably needs to be delivered with perfect timing.

Last RunWatch last race
8
(1)
Narjesh23
69-4OR: 57D
16/1
T: Mrs L J MonganJ: L Morris

Fairly treated, but is a quirky sort who tends to miss the break, and can be hard to win with as a result. Handicapper has given her a chance, but backers know the risks.

Last RunWatch last race
9
(4)
Sir Gnetb8
69-2OR: 55D
10/1
T: E A L DunlopJ: B A Curtis

Third over this trip at Lingfield in November, and better effort since when fourth over further at Newcastle last time. Went without usual blinkers there, but headgear back on now, and he has every chance.

Last RunWatch last race
10
(10)
Tebay14
58-13OR: 52D
4/1
T: J R BestJ: P J McDonald

Not long with this yard, and showed improved form when winning a 1¼m minor event at Chelmsford last time. Did well after starting slowly there, and likely to remain competitive back in a handicap.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
11
(9)
Dyagilevb44
58-12OR: 51BFD
15/2
T: Simon PearceJ: K Shoemark

Won over 1¼m at Chelmsford in October, and good third there two starts back. Well beaten despite being well backed last time, but raced freely, and holds solid claims provided he settles better now.

Last RunWatch last race
12
(3)
Keep It Country Tvt126
48-6OR: 46
40/1
T: P PhelanJ: Charlie Bennett

Standout effort last year when beaten less than 2L into fourth at Brighton in the autumn, but other form not so convincing, and unlikely to play a major part unless a tongue tie has a galvanising effect.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race

Non-Runners

6
(6)
Taurean Dancer70
59-4OR: 57
T: R A TealJ: Jack Mitchell

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Tebay (4/1), Avorisk Et Perils (4/1), Cheeky Rascal (11/2), Toybox (11/2), Thunderoad (6/1), Dyagilev (15/2), Sir Gnet (10/1), Narjes (16/1), Taurean Dancer (16/1), Rail Dancer (33/1), Keep It Country Tv (40/1), Global Wonder (50/1)

Verdict

Thunderoad is likely to go well after looking unlucky at Wolverhampton, and he represents a yard in good form, but he has looked suspect in a finish more than once, and could well be worried out of winning again. The one most likely to take advantage is AVORISK ET PERILS, who shapes as if she will relish the step up in trip after running over 7f/1m on recent starts, while Cheeky Rascal and Toybox have solid place credentials in their own right.
  1. Avorisk Et Perils
  2. Thunderoad
  3. Toybox

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

