18:00 Kempton Sat 25 January 2020
Got off the mark in good style at Lingfield (1m) in November, and has been placed on both handicap starts since. Gives the impression she will improve for a stiffer test, so is one to consider now trying 1¼.
Too free when beaten over further here on penultimate outing, but has run well when placed at up to 1m3f either side of that flop. No reason to think he won't go close providing he settles reasonably well here.
Won off a 6lb higher mark for Gay Kelleway a year ago, but has been well below form since joining current yard in the summer, including over hurdles. Cannot be backed with any confidence despite slipping mark.
Ran well when runner-up over 1m3f here on her penultimate outing, and kept on steadily when fifth of 16 to King Athelstan at Lingfield last time. Drop back in trip a concern, but she is not taken lightly in her current form.
Won twice in the first half of 2019, but form tailed off badly from late-summer, and he is best watched on first start since leaving Shaun Keightley, unless attracting support.
Still a maiden after 17 starts, but ran one of his better races when runner-up at Wolverhampton last time. Perhaps unlucky not to win there, but he often looks less than robust in a finish, and probably needs to be delivered with perfect timing.
Fairly treated, but is a quirky sort who tends to miss the break, and can be hard to win with as a result. Handicapper has given her a chance, but backers know the risks.
Third over this trip at Lingfield in November, and better effort since when fourth over further at Newcastle last time. Went without usual blinkers there, but headgear back on now, and he has every chance.
Not long with this yard, and showed improved form when winning a 1¼m minor event at Chelmsford last time. Did well after starting slowly there, and likely to remain competitive back in a handicap.
Won over 1¼m at Chelmsford in October, and good third there two starts back. Well beaten despite being well backed last time, but raced freely, and holds solid claims provided he settles better now.
Standout effort last year when beaten less than 2L into fourth at Brighton in the autumn, but other form not so convincing, and unlikely to play a major part unless a tongue tie has a galvanising effect.
Non-Runners
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
Tebay (4/1), Avorisk Et Perils (4/1), Cheeky Rascal (11/2), Toybox (11/2), Thunderoad (6/1), Dyagilev (15/2), Sir Gnet (10/1), Narjes (16/1), Taurean Dancer (16/1), Rail Dancer (33/1), Keep It Country Tv (40/1), Global Wonder (50/1)
Verdict
- Avorisk Et Perils
- Thunderoad
- Toybox
Video Replay
Next Race Off
Racing Tips
