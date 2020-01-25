Meetings

17:30 Kempton Sat 25 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Join Racing TV Now Handicap (Div 1) (Class 6)
  • 1m 1f 219y, Standard / Slow
  • 12 Runners
  • Winner£3,105.002nd£924.003rd£462.004th£400.005th£400.006th£400.007th£400.008th£400.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:2m 6.93sOff time:17:31:44
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(3)
Regulator16
59-9OR: 62
11/1
T: Alexandra DunnJ: Daniel Muscutt

Mark is sliding in light of a series of modest, if largely respectable efforts. Finished 5½L fourth of 10 to Brains at Chelmsford last time, and getting to a mark off which he can be competitive.

Last RunWatch last race
2
(5)
Settle Petal26
69-8OR: 61CD
10/1
T: P PhelanJ: Paddy Bradley (3)

Good third over 1m3f here in September, and now 3lb lower. Has failed to match that since, but got shuffled back early at Lingfield last time, and isn't without hope back at this track.

Last RunWatch last race
3
(1)
Double Reflectionp5
59-7OR: 60D
10/1
T: M ApplebyJ: George Rooke (7)

Visored last two starts. Not beaten far at Wolverhampton on penultimate outing, and possibly found the run coming too soon when turned out the following day. This will be her third run in less than a week, however, and others look safer.

Last RunWatch last race
4
(2)
The Grey Goat14
49-6OR: 60
8/1
T: P CharalambousJ: J Quinn

One of his better efforts when 3¾L fourth of 9 to Cwynar in a 1m handicap at Lingfield last time, but his profile is rather patchy and improvement is required to defy his current mark.

Last RunWatch last race
5
(10)
Necoletap5
49-5OR: 59C
20/1
T: S KirkJ: L P Keniry

Won over 1m here in October and at 1m1½f at Wolverhampton in December. Has run poorly over further the last twice, but a return to this sort of trip could see a revival.

Last RunWatch last race
6
(12)
Deleyllp42
69-4OR: 57D
20/1
T: J ButlerJ: Joey Haynes

Well treated on 2018 form, when scoring twice, and while he had a barren time last year, he hinted at a revival when fourth of 10 to Fair Power at Wolverhampton last time. Wide draw not ideal, but needs a market check.

Last RunWatch last race
7
(9)
Golden Nectar14
69-4OR: 57C
50/1
T: Mrs L J MonganJ: William Carson

Was successful on just the second start of her career but has been unable to build on that, and while she was entitled to need the run after an absence at Lingfield two weeks ago, her regressive profile is not encouraging.

Last RunWatch last race
8
(6)
Pioneering7
69-4OR: 57D
8/1
T: G L MooreJ: Hector Crouch

Now 0-8 on AW but has won four times on turf. Failed to fire on debut for new yard at Chelmsford (1m) last week, but market suggested better was expected, and this longer trip should help.

Last RunWatch last race
9
(8)
Impressionable36
49-3OR: 57
20/1
T: W R MuirJ: R Havlin

Ran poorly last time, hanging right as she weakened, but twice runner-up over a similar trip at Wolverhampton in October, and would be of interest if back in that sort of form.

Last RunWatch last race
10
(4)
Muraaqebp5
69-2OR: 55BFCD
11/2
T: J M BradleyJ: L Morris

Won six times on AW last year, and no knocking his consistency. Put a rare poor run behind him when 3L fourth of 12 to Wally's Wisdom over 1½m here last time, and will have no problem dropping back a couple of furlongs.

Last RunWatch last race
11
(7)
Beau Geste44
48-12OR: 52
11/8
T: A W CarrollJ: Hollie Doyle

Well backed when winning on stable debut at Wolverhampton last month, and looked as though he had a lot more to offer. The runner-up has won twice since, and his yard remains in form, so looks the one to beat.

Last RunWatch last race
12
(11)
Stay In The Light45
58-7OR: 45
66/1
T: R IngramJ: K T O'Neill

This mare is a 23-race maiden with no solid form and a rating of 38, so while this is her second start since a breathing operation, it will be a shock if she can get competitive.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
14Mullarkey59-48/1Full Result
T: J R BestJ: Kieren Fox

Betting

Forecast

Beau Geste (11/8), Muraaqeb (11/2), Pioneering (8/1), The Grey Goat (8/1), Double Reflection (10/1), Settle Petal (10/1), Regulator (11/1), Deleyll (20/1), Necoleta (20/1), Impressionable (20/1), Golden Nectar (50/1), Stay In The Light (66/1)

Verdict

The form of the race in which BEAU GESTE landed a gamble at Wolverhampton last month has since been boosted, and Tony Carroll's new inmate looks a head of the handicapper given how readily he won. The consistent Muraaqeb should again reward each-way support, and Settle Petal will appreciate the return to this track after getting snarled up in traffic in the early stages at LIngfield last time.
  1. Beau Geste
  2. Muraaqeb
  3. Settle Petal

Video Replay

