17:30 Kempton Sat 25 January 2020
Mark is sliding in light of a series of modest, if largely respectable efforts. Finished 5½L fourth of 10 to Brains at Chelmsford last time, and getting to a mark off which he can be competitive.
Good third over 1m3f here in September, and now 3lb lower. Has failed to match that since, but got shuffled back early at Lingfield last time, and isn't without hope back at this track.
Visored last two starts. Not beaten far at Wolverhampton on penultimate outing, and possibly found the run coming too soon when turned out the following day. This will be her third run in less than a week, however, and others look safer.
One of his better efforts when 3¾L fourth of 9 to Cwynar in a 1m handicap at Lingfield last time, but his profile is rather patchy and improvement is required to defy his current mark.
Won over 1m here in October and at 1m1½f at Wolverhampton in December. Has run poorly over further the last twice, but a return to this sort of trip could see a revival.
Well treated on 2018 form, when scoring twice, and while he had a barren time last year, he hinted at a revival when fourth of 10 to Fair Power at Wolverhampton last time. Wide draw not ideal, but needs a market check.
Was successful on just the second start of her career but has been unable to build on that, and while she was entitled to need the run after an absence at Lingfield two weeks ago, her regressive profile is not encouraging.
Now 0-8 on AW but has won four times on turf. Failed to fire on debut for new yard at Chelmsford (1m) last week, but market suggested better was expected, and this longer trip should help.
Ran poorly last time, hanging right as she weakened, but twice runner-up over a similar trip at Wolverhampton in October, and would be of interest if back in that sort of form.
Won six times on AW last year, and no knocking his consistency. Put a rare poor run behind him when 3L fourth of 12 to Wally's Wisdom over 1½m here last time, and will have no problem dropping back a couple of furlongs.
Well backed when winning on stable debut at Wolverhampton last month, and looked as though he had a lot more to offer. The runner-up has won twice since, and his yard remains in form, so looks the one to beat.
This mare is a 23-race maiden with no solid form and a rating of 38, so while this is her second start since a breathing operation, it will be a shock if she can get competitive.
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|14
|Mullarkey
|5
|9-4
|8/1
|Full Result
|T: J R BestJ: Kieren Fox
Betting
Forecast
Beau Geste (11/8), Muraaqeb (11/2), Pioneering (8/1), The Grey Goat (8/1), Double Reflection (10/1), Settle Petal (10/1), Regulator (11/1), Deleyll (20/1), Necoleta (20/1), Impressionable (20/1), Golden Nectar (50/1), Stay In The Light (66/1)
Verdict
- Beau Geste
- Muraaqeb
- Settle Petal
