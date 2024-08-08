Sporting Life
Facteur Cheval
Facteur Cheval has flown the flag for Jerome Reynier

Joint-licence in 2025 for Jean-Claude Rouget and Jerome Reynier

By Molly Hunter
13:45 · THU August 08, 2024

Two of the most successful trainers in France will combine on a joint-licence next year, as Jean-Claude Rouget prepares to join forces with Jerome Reynier.

Rouget has bases in Deauville and Pau, whereas Reynier operates from his own stable and the yard owned by key supporter Jean-Claude Seroul, both of which are in Marseille.

Rouget, 70, is a giant of the sport and has trained more winners than any other in European history, with Reynier, 38, an emerging force thanks to the exploits of horses like Facteur Cheval and Lazzat.

Rouget’s ill health has kept him away from the racecourse in recent months, and in January next year his operation will be boosted by the addition of Reynier to his licence as the two forces come together.

In an exclusive with French online publication Jour de Galop, Rouget – who won the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe last year with Ace Impact, having struck in 2020 with Sottsass – said: “I have known Jerome Reynier for several years and when I looked at his operation, I liked everything he did. The idea came to me at the start of the year.”

Reynier added: “The meeting of our two stables will be official from January 1, 2025. I am convinced that the meeting of the two stables will maximise opportunities and that everyone will gain.

“Together, we will be stronger and it will be exciting to share all this together, trying to get the best possible results.”

