Next Race Off

Meetings
13:45 Thurles Thu 6 February 2020
Scheduled
- Join Us Here Again February 20th Handicap Chase
- 2m 72y,
- 15 Runners
- Winner€7,200.002nd€2,400.003rd€1,200.004th€599.005th€360.006th€240.00
- Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number
1
611-12OR: 111D
2
1011-10OR: 109CD
3
De Benno22
1511-9OR: 108D
4
611-9OR: 108
5
1111-8OR: 107D
6
711-1OR: 100
7
1210-12OR: 97D
8
910-10OR: 95
9
710-7OR: 92
10
1010-7OR: 92D
11
810-5OR: 90
12
1010-5OR: 90D
13
Carried20
1010-4OR: 89
14
79-11OR: 82
15
La Regle52
79-7OR: 78
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|All The Chimneys
|11-6
|T: W J AustinJ: D J Mullins
Betting
Forecast
La Regle (N/A), The Broom Squire (N/A), Carried (N/A), Shrewdoperator (N/A), Cluan Dara (N/A), Just Call Me (N/A), Grey Atlantic Way (N/A), Sea Scorpion (N/A), Capture The Drama (N/A), Flamingo's Court (N/A), Kavanaghs Corner (N/A), Thatbeatsbanagher (N/A), De Benno (N/A), Barna Venture (N/A), Brog Ahaon (N/A)
