Next Race Off

Meetings

13:45 Thurles Thu 6 February 2020

Fast Cards
Scheduled
  • Join Us Here Again February 20th Handicap Chase
  • 2m 72y,
  • 15 Runners
  • Winner€7,200.002nd€2,400.003rd€1,200.004th€599.005th€360.006th€240.00
  • Surface: Turf
1
Brog Ahaon23
611-12OR: 111D
T: M McCabeJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
2
Barna Venture37
1011-10OR: 109CD
T: Denis HoganJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
3
De Benno22
1511-9OR: 108D
T: J GraceJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
4
Thatbeatsbanagher63
611-9OR: 108
T: E BolgerJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
5
Kavanaghs Corner42
1111-8OR: 107D
T: H De BromheadJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
6
Flamingo's Court33
711-1OR: 100
T: Andrew McNamaraJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
7
Capture The Drama12
1210-12OR: 97D
T: Aengus KingJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
8
Sea Scorpion27
910-10OR: 95
T: Miss E DoyleJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
9
Grey Atlantic Way14
710-7OR: 92
T: E LinehanJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
10
Just Call Me28
1010-7OR: 92D
T: A J McNamaraJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
11
Cluan Dara33
810-5OR: 90
T: J P RyanJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
12
Shrewdoperator12
1010-5OR: 90D
T: P J RothwellJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
13
Carried20
1010-4OR: 89
T: R K WatsonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
14
The Broom Squire28
79-11OR: 82
T: P J RothwellJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
15
La Regle52
79-7OR: 78
T: P J RothwellJ: 
Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
All The Chimneys11-6
T: W J AustinJ: D J Mullins

