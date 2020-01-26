Meetings

15:10 Naas Sun 26 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Join Naas Racecourse Business Club Handicap Hurdle
  • 1m 7f 180y, Yielding
  • 16 Runners
  • Winner€9,600.002nd€3,200.003rd€1,600.004th€800.005th€480.006th€320.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:3m 59.9sOff time:15:10:52
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
Mister Eddmanh26
611-10OR: 123
9/2
T: O McKiernanJ: B Browne (5)

Won for the second time in his career when landing a 2m3½f Punchestown handicap hurdle on good/yielding ground off a 5lb lower mark late last month. Continuation of development expected here.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
2
Barwellp130
611-8OR: 121
20/1
T: K H ClarkeJ: K J Brouder (3)

Won three of his five Flat handicap starts, and again on hurdles debut for Alan Fleming in October. Never a factor in two starts since. First time blinkers unlikely to bring about the required amount of improvement needed to play a role here.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
3
Like An Open Book7
1011-7OR: 120D
10/1
T: J M BurkeJ: M P Burke (7)

Winner of two of his 27 starts over hurdles. Still racing 13lb higher than last winning mark when landing a Thurles 2m handicap hurdle in November 2017. Looks up against it.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Room To Roam65
611-3OR: 116
40/1
T: J C McConnellJ: D J McInerney

Miserly return of just one win from 17 starts over hurdles but the Fast Company gelding has proceeded to hit the frame on a further six occasions. Not seen over timber since August and may need this run.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Vocarium120
711-3OR: 116D
16/1
T: Peter FaheyJ: R M Power

Lightly-raced Poets Voice gelding in the last 12 months. Needs to step up on previous efforts to get involved in this contest.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Lean And Keenp,t12
1010-13OR: 112D
33/1
T: S ByrneJ: M J Bolger

Dual hurdle winner in 2014 and hasn't won in either code since 2015. Struggling in four outings since October on the Flat, over the larger obstacles and timber at Fairyhouse earlier this month.

Last RunWatch last race
7
Dessie's Diamond25
610-12OR: 111
33/1
T: P W FlynnJ: D F O'Regan

Five-race maiden over hurdles. Lightly-raced in the last 12 months and unseated three out when no impression on the leaders at Fairyhouse on the first of the month. Looks a tall order on form shown.

Last RunWatch last race
8
Morning Skye80
510-10OR: 111
8/1
T: Peter FaheyJ: K C Sexton

Back on track following a disappointing effort at Galway in July when finishing a good third of 16 beaten ¾L at Thurles when last seen in November. Gives the impression we may not have seen the best of him yet.

Last RunWatch last race
9
Dawson's Gate25
610-9OR: 108
10/1
T: E P HartyJ: M P Walsh

Well beaten and no impression in three dismal efforts over hurdles so far since the Robin Des Champs geldings debut in October. Could be worth a check on the market on first handicap start.

Last RunWatch last race
10
Kirwans Lane106
710-8OR: 107D
16/1
T: N MeadeJ: S W Flanagan

Mixed bag of efforts in a number of starts over hurdles since returning to action in April following an 18-month absence. Tough task and others preferred.

Last RunWatch last race
12
A Different World42
510-1OR: 102
10/1
T: M BrassilJ: N P Madden

Jeremy gelding. Winner of a point-to-point at Dromahane in April. Not disgraced but beaten a long way in a number of early hurdle spins since October. Place claims.

Last RunWatch last race
13
Lost Oscar31
510-1OR: 102D
10/1
T: Peter FaheyJ: M A Enright

Winner of a Cork bumper over 2m in May before struggling helplessly in three starts over hurdles since November. Needs a few to falter.

Last RunWatch last race
14
Bythesametokent29
69-11OR: 96D
4/1
T: Ross O'SullivanJ: D J O'Keeffe

Off the mark for connections when landing a Navan 2m handicap hurdle on soft ground in November off a 7lb lower mark. Beaten since and doesn't look the most consistent of sorts.

Last RunWatch last race
15
Youngnedofthehillh,t29
129-11OR: 96
8/1
T: Shane NolanJ: C P McNamara (5)

Solid and gutsy type who has won one of his 33 starts over hurdles but has hit the frame on a further 11 occasions. Another bold bid looks to be on the cards but may find one or two better handicapped sorts lurking.

Last RunWatch last race
16
Wolfofallstreetst25
69-10OR: 95BFD
12/1
T: P J RothwellJ: A W Short (3)

Exposed as poor in handicaps until showing much-improved form to score at Thurles in November off a 9lb lower mark. Third of eight from revised mark at Fairyhouse on the first of the month and may have to settle for a minor role here.

Last RunWatch last race
17
Muhaafiz456
89-10OR: 92
22/1
T: V T O'BrienJ: D Robinson (3)

Lightly-raced gelding by Lord Shanakill who has had his fair share of training problems. Not seen since October 2018 and best watched on his return to the fray in this contest.

Last RunWatch last race

Non-Runners

11
Saint D'Oroux30
410-8OR: 123
T: G ElliottJ: L P Dempsey

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
Geneva Barracks711-09/2
T: M BrassilJ: C Brassil

Betting

Forecast

Bythesametoken (4/1), Mister Eddman (9/2), Saint D'Oroux (5/1), Youngnedofthehill (8/1), Morning Skye (8/1), Dawson's Gate (10/1), Lost Oscar (10/1), A Different World (10/1), Like An Open Book (10/1), Wolfofallstreets (12/1), Vocarium (16/1), Kirwans Lane (16/1), Barwell (20/1), Muhaafiz (22/1), Dessie's Diamond (33/1), Lean And Keen (33/1), Room To Roam (40/1)

Verdict

The Peter Fahey-trained MORNING SKYE can get off the mark at the eighth time of asking for connections. The five-year-old shaped well on stable debut finishing third of 16 at Thurles in November and can improve again at the expense of the Gordon Elliott-trained Saint D'oroux in the colours of Simon Munir and Isaac Souede. Recent Fairyhouse third Lean And Keen along with Punchestown handicap hurdle winner last month Mister Eddman can challenge for the minor honours. Improved efforts from Wolfofallstreets, Dawson's Gate and A Different World would not surprise.
  1. Morning Skye
  2. Saint D'Oroux
  3. Mister Eddman

Video Replay

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

23:54 Penn National
3
(3)
Uncle Archie
J: Inoel Beato
5/4
6
(6)
Rick's Surprise
J: David Cora
3/1
2
(2)
Swivel
J: Jorge Vargas Jr
4/1
7
(7)
Scurlin
J: Wilfredo Corujo
10/1
8
(8)
There He Goes
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
14/1
9
(9)
Ministersdontparty
J: Tyler Conner
14/1
1
(1)
Bright Blue
J: Jose Rojas
16/1
10
(10)
Night Spree
J: Maicol Inirio
18/1
4
(4)
The Accuser
J: Jacqueline Davis
18/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 9h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby