15:10 Naas Sun 26 January 2020
Won for the second time in his career when landing a 2m3½f Punchestown handicap hurdle on good/yielding ground off a 5lb lower mark late last month. Continuation of development expected here.
Won three of his five Flat handicap starts, and again on hurdles debut for Alan Fleming in October. Never a factor in two starts since. First time blinkers unlikely to bring about the required amount of improvement needed to play a role here.
Winner of two of his 27 starts over hurdles. Still racing 13lb higher than last winning mark when landing a Thurles 2m handicap hurdle in November 2017. Looks up against it.
Miserly return of just one win from 17 starts over hurdles but the Fast Company gelding has proceeded to hit the frame on a further six occasions. Not seen over timber since August and may need this run.
Lightly-raced Poets Voice gelding in the last 12 months. Needs to step up on previous efforts to get involved in this contest.
Dual hurdle winner in 2014 and hasn't won in either code since 2015. Struggling in four outings since October on the Flat, over the larger obstacles and timber at Fairyhouse earlier this month.
Five-race maiden over hurdles. Lightly-raced in the last 12 months and unseated three out when no impression on the leaders at Fairyhouse on the first of the month. Looks a tall order on form shown.
Back on track following a disappointing effort at Galway in July when finishing a good third of 16 beaten ¾L at Thurles when last seen in November. Gives the impression we may not have seen the best of him yet.
Well beaten and no impression in three dismal efforts over hurdles so far since the Robin Des Champs geldings debut in October. Could be worth a check on the market on first handicap start.
Mixed bag of efforts in a number of starts over hurdles since returning to action in April following an 18-month absence. Tough task and others preferred.
Jeremy gelding. Winner of a point-to-point at Dromahane in April. Not disgraced but beaten a long way in a number of early hurdle spins since October. Place claims.
Winner of a Cork bumper over 2m in May before struggling helplessly in three starts over hurdles since November. Needs a few to falter.
Off the mark for connections when landing a Navan 2m handicap hurdle on soft ground in November off a 7lb lower mark. Beaten since and doesn't look the most consistent of sorts.
Solid and gutsy type who has won one of his 33 starts over hurdles but has hit the frame on a further 11 occasions. Another bold bid looks to be on the cards but may find one or two better handicapped sorts lurking.
Exposed as poor in handicaps until showing much-improved form to score at Thurles in November off a 9lb lower mark. Third of eight from revised mark at Fairyhouse on the first of the month and may have to settle for a minor role here.
Lightly-raced gelding by Lord Shanakill who has had his fair share of training problems. Not seen since October 2018 and best watched on his return to the fray in this contest.
Non-Runners
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|Geneva Barracks
|7
|11-0
|9/2
|T: M BrassilJ: C Brassil
Betting
Forecast
Bythesametoken (4/1), Mister Eddman (9/2), Saint D'Oroux (5/1), Youngnedofthehill (8/1), Morning Skye (8/1), Dawson's Gate (10/1), Lost Oscar (10/1), A Different World (10/1), Like An Open Book (10/1), Wolfofallstreets (12/1), Vocarium (16/1), Kirwans Lane (16/1), Barwell (20/1), Muhaafiz (22/1), Dessie's Diamond (33/1), Lean And Keen (33/1), Room To Roam (40/1)
Verdict
- Morning Skye
- Saint D'Oroux
- Mister Eddman
