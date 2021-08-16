There was widespread concern after Peng disappeared from public view in the wake of accusing a top Chinese official of sexual assault.

Now WTA chief executive Steve Simon has revealed “serious doubts” over Peng’s freedom and safety.

The WTA has repeatedly called for a full investigation into Peng’s claims, with the 35-year-old not seen in public for weeks after accusing former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli of sexual assault.

Simon has now revealed fears for the safety of players and staff on suspending events in China – in a move that could have repercussions for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

“While we now know where Peng is, I have serious doubts that she is free, safe and not subject to censorship, coercion and intimidation,” said Simon.

“The WTA has been clear on what is needed here, and we repeat our call for a full and transparent investigation – without censorship – into Peng Shuai’s sexual assault accusation.