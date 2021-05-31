French Open: Roger Federer eases into second round on grand slam return

The 20-time grand slam champion, who turns 40 in August, is playing in his first major tournament since last year’s Australian Open after two knee operations.

He rated his expectations extremely low after losing his opening match to Pablo Andujar at the Geneva Open earlier this month, with his only victory since the quarter-finals in Melbourne in 2020 coming over Dan Evans in Doha in March.

But those expectations will certainly be raised after a 6-2 6-4 6-3 victory over Istomin that, if not peak Federer, was not a bad impression.

He swept through the opening set in just over 20 minutes and wrapped up victory in a swift hour and 33 minutes, hitting 48 winners compared to just 20 unforced errors and not facing a break point.

Konta fails to clear first hurdle

Johanna Konta will tumble out of the top 30 after suffering another first-round defeat at the French Open.

The British number one was defending ranking points from her brilliant run to the semi-finals at Roland Garros in 2019 but has not won a match on any other occasion she has played on the Parisian clay.

Konta led early in the first set against Romanian Sorana Cirstea, who beat her at the US Open last summer, but made far too many errors thereafter and fell to a 7-6 (5) 6-2 defeat.

It continued a poor season so far for the 30-year-old, who has only won three matches in 2021.

The 19th seed looked comfortable initially and moved into a 4-2 lead but the errors began to mount – she made 30 unforced in total – and Cirstea clawed her way back.

Several costly errors came in the tie-break, and Cirstea was much the better player in the second set, the world number 54 easing to victory in an hour and 30 minutes against her frustrated opponent.

Konta’s defeat means Cameron Norrie is the only British singles player through to the second round, while her slide down the rankings could yet get significantly worse, with the British number one defending a lot of points at Wimbledon and the US Open.

No problems for Norrie

Norrie meanwhile ended Britain’s losing streak at the French Open with victory over Bjorn Fratangelo in the first round at Roland Garros.

All six British singles players lost in the first round last year and Dan Evans and Heather Watson were both beaten in their opening matches here.

But Norrie, who has been in brilliant form on the clay this year, avoided joining them with a 7-5 7-6 (5) 6-2 victory over American qualifier Fratangelo.