Andy Murray wins in four sets on Wimbledon return

Returning from that perhaps necessary break, Murray broke serve in the first game of the fourth set and this time closed it out with another break, taking his fourth match point for his first singles win at Wimbledon since 2017.

It was tougher than it ought to have been, Murray letting slip a double-break advantage in the fourth set, after which the players were taken off court so that the roof could be closed.

Murray is playing in the event on a wild card after years of injury struggle and is currently ranked outside the world's top 100, but rejuvenated by Centre Court he produced a memorable display to delight a packed crowd.

Reward for the 2013 and 2016 champion will be a clash with either Oscar Otte or Arthur Rinderknech, two unseeded players who were locked at 9-9 in the fifth set of their match when play was suspended on the outside courts.

"It's amazing to be back out here playing again on Centre Court," said Murray. "It's such a brilliant atmosphere, and since I came back to play, I really missed playing in front of fans.

"I did well to win the fourth set in the end. That was mentally not easy.

"It's been extremely tough, even these last few months. Kept trying, kept working hard in the gym, kept doing all the right things to get me back in this position, and I feel very lucky I get to do it again.

"I keep getting asked is this going to be my last match, like no, I'm going to keep going - I want to play. I'm enjoying it and I can still play at the highest level. He's ranked 28 in the world, I've hardly played any matches, and I beat him."