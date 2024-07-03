Wimbledon tennis betting tips: Daily best bets Wednesday July 4

Cameron Norrie and Jack Draper meet in a battle of Britain at Wimbledon on Thursday - just one of the matches previewed by our tennis tipster Andy Schooler.
1pt Cameron Norrie (+4.5) to beat Jack Draper on the game handicap at 10/11 (Sky Bet)
1pt over 12.5 games in the first set of Hubert Hurkacz v Arthur Fils at 37/20 (Unibet, BetUK, BetMGM)
1pt Tomas Mertin Etcheverry to beat Alexei Popyrin at 5/4 (Unibet, BetUK, BetMGM)
Draper recently replaced Norrie as British number one but he may not have things all his own way in this contest.
That was certainly the case on Tuesday when he produced a patchy performance, needing five sets to take down Elias Ymer.
In contrast, Norrie breezed past Facundo Diaz Acosta in straight sets – just what the doctor ordered after a ropey run of form from the 2022 semi-finalist.
It’s his familiarity with the Draper game that makes me keen on the Scot in this one.
The pair are regular practice partners, while they’ve also met twice on the match court in the past, Norrie winning both times in straight sets, including one on the grass of Queen’s Club.
Norrie said after his first-round win: “He's a really good friend of mine. We've practised together so many times and we always have high-level practices and we always have positive energy.
"I always want him to do well. I would love to play him at Wimbledon, it would be a special one."
Yes, there’s little doubt which of the two players has played the better tennis in 2024 – and that’s reflected in the prices which have Norrie as the 47/20 underdog – but I doubt the gap will be as wide on the match court with the more-experienced Norrie knowing the Draper game inside out.
Draper will know that too, while the younger man also has issue of playing someone he has long looked up to and that could have a part to play mentally.
I like Norrie on the handicap here, getting a 4.5-game start.
The other day I highlighted the fact that the big-serving Hurkacz came into this tournament having played a first-set tie-break in six of his last seven matches on grass.
He duly dropped his serve at the final time of asking in the opening set of his clash with Radu Albot, losing it 7-5. Such is life.
Still, I’m keen to go in again on that bet in this clash which involves another strong server in Fils.
The Frenchman has lost only five service games in six grasscourt matches this season.
He dropped serve only once against Dominic Stricker in round one, winning 80% of points behind his first serve. The second delivery also held up, winning 52% of points.
A repeat should keep him very much in this match against a player who isn’t great on return.
I’m always more keen on this bet when the players involved have never met before, the theory being it could well take a few games for each man to get a read on the other’s serve.
That’s the case here and 37/20 about over 12.5 games in the first set looks worth a bet.
This bet involves a bit of instinct.
Popyrin has the game you’d expect to be better suited to the grass – he serves pretty big and will come forward to the net – but it hasn’t brought him many results on the surface.
His first-round victory over Thiago Monteiro was just his fifth in 18 tour-level grasscourt matches, although he did hold serve throughout it, winning 90% of points behind his first serve.
Etcheverry has a similar grass profile in the sense that he’s struggled for wins on the surface but was also convincing in round one.
The Argentine lost only seven games to Luca Nardi in what must have been a real confidence-boosting victory. He got 70% of first serves in, won 85% of those points and also claimed 60% of the points when forced to deliver his second serve.
Etcheverry didn’t face a break point and destroyed Nardi’s second serve, winning 75% of points on it.
That’s an area I can see him targeting here – and it’s hard to see Popyrin landing 80% first serves again. That’s his season’s best in a single match with his figure for 2024 overall being 65%.
If Etcheverry is able to get into the points, he’s the better player from the baseline.
He won’t mind Popyrin coming in – he’ll enjoy the target.
He took another attacking player, Ugo Humbert, to five sets here two years ago (since when he’s improved plenty) and has beaten Max Purcell, one of few players who often comes in behind his serve, in their only previous meeting.
For me, the 30th seed may be a spot of value at 5/4.
Posted at 1800 BST on 03/07/24
