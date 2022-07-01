Novak Djokovic booked his place in the fourth round at Wimbledon and a meeting with the unknown.

The defending champion and number one seed beat fellow Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic 6-0 6-3 6-4 for his 35th straight win on Centre Court. Djokovic is no stranger to the last 16 at the All England Club, having now reached that stage for the 13th time. But he has never before met Dutch wild card Tim van Rijthoven, the breakout star of the summer in the men’s draw.

In fact Djokovic may not have even heard of the 25-year-old until last month, given he had not won a single ATP Tour match until he was a surprise winner of the s-Hertogenbosch tournament in his homeland. Van Rijthoven has now won eight consecutive matches on the grass after his 6-4 6-3 6-4 third-round victory over Nikoloz Basilashvili. He has also become an unlikely Wimbledon favourite, with a familiar cry of ‘Come on Tim’ echoing around Court 12. “I think it’s Tim Henman you’re talking about,” smiled Van Rijthoven. “I think that’s just a little bit before my time. So obviously I do know Tim Henman as a player. But for me, it didn’t really sound familiar.” Van Rijthoven may have to get used to it for the next couple of days, at least, as the Centre Court comedians will be out in force for his clash with Djokovic.

