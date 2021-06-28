Wimbledon betting tips: Tennis preview and best bets

1pt Roger Federer to win the first set v Adrian Mannarino 6-0, 6-1 or 6-2 at 7/2 (Sky Bet)

Roger Federer v Adrian Mannarino

Yes, I know Federer probably won’t be at his best for this match.

After all, he only played two matches at the warm-up event in Halle and was well beaten in the second of them, but I can’t resist a 7/2 shot offered by Sky Bet about him winning the opening set 6-2 OR BETTER.

It’s a stats-based wager. Federer as played 16 sets against Mannarino, winning 15. Eight of those have been won by either a 6-2, 6-1 or 6-0 scoreline.

The two first sets they’ve played here at Wimbledon have been won 6-0 and 6-2 by Federer.

If there’s one player who can immediately get into the flow on the lush lawn of Centre Court, it’s the eight-time champion. And if he can get that famous serve pinging early on then I’d fear for Mannarino – by no means a slouch on grass but one who clearly hasn’t been able to deal with the Federer game in the past.

Sam Querrey v Pablo Carreno Busta

Carreno Busta may be the 11th seed but he’s never won a match at Wimbledon. In fact he’s managed to win just three sets in his five previous matches at the All England Club.

The quick conditions and low-bouncing courts do not suit his game and dealing with Querrey’s huge serve will be difficult for the Spaniard, who is 4-9 on grass overall, his best win (by ranking) coming against the world number 71.

QUERREY, who is among my outright picks, has both recent and course form.

He was the runner-up on grass in Mallorca last week (when tipped each way at 22/1 on these pages) and also made the semi-finals in Stuttgart earlier this month. Across nine matches played on grass in 2021, he’s served 171 aces.

Expect many more in this contest which will deny PCB the rhythm he craves.

I find it strange that Querrey is the slight underdog here and will back him accordingly.

Nick Kyrgios v Ugo Humbert

These two served up 56 aces in their meeting at February’s Australian Open, a five-setter which produced just six breaks of serve.

Expect that shot to hold sway in this contest too, particularly in the early stages with a FIRST-SET TIE-BREAK looking a decent play at 21/10.

Humbert’s lefty serve was in good working order as he won the recent tournament in Halle and he arrives with a tour-leading eight grasscourt wins under his belt.

The potential issue – and one which will admittedly put some off – is that Kyrgios will be playing for the first time since that Australian Open. He’s snubbed the bubble life of the tour but it’s significant he’s decided to return at Wimbledon, an event where he made his big breakthrough in 2014 with his defeat of Rafael Nadal en route to the last eight.

With Kyrgios enjoying relatively little success on return – he’s won less than 13% of return games he’s played on grass – his game is massively focused on holding serve and it’s a shot which causes problems for most opponents.

Eight of his last 13 matches on this surface have seen a first-set tie-break and so I’m still prepared to bet on this one, despite Kyrgios’ period of inactivity.

Denis Shapovalov v Philipp Kohlschreiber (postponed from Monday)

Shapovalov made the semi-finals of the recent Queen’s Club event but he didn’t beat a top-50 player there and looks very short for this match, which will be just his fifth at Wimbledon. He has lost three of the previous four.

Kohlschreiber is now 37 and highly experienced.

He’s been below his best for some time now but there have been some good recent signs – a run to the third round of the French Open, where he beat seed Aslan Karatsev, being followed by a quarter-final appearance on the grass of Halle.

The German has proven he can play on this surface – he was a quarter-finalist in SW19 back in 2012 – and is usually takes a decent player to stop him at Wimbledon where seven of his 15 defeats have come against top-eight seeds. For the record, Shapovalov is seeded 10th.

Notably, Kohlschreiber has a great record against left-handers too. He’s won 15 of his last 16 against such players (at all levels) and his tour-level career win-loss stands at 71-41 – a figure even more impressive when you consider 15 of the defeats came at the hands of Rafael Nadal.

He looks more than capable of keeping this competitive and I like his chances on the game handicap where he gets a 5.5-GAME START.

Published at 2230 BST on 28/06/21