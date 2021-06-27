Wimbledon betting tips: Tennis preview and best bets

Yes, she’s struggled for wins since her Melbourne run but much of that can be put down to the claycourt season. Now back on grass, we can and should expect better from her.

Kasatkina’s dice-and-slice tactics proved problematic to say the least and she can expect something similar in this contest.

That loss came just a day after Swiatek notched her first tour-level win on the surface, struggling to get past Briton Heather Watson.

Despite having won the junior title at Wimbledon, the relatively inexperienced Pole is yet to get to grips with the grass, as evidenced by last week’s collapse against Daria Kasatkina in Eastbourne where she lost the last two sets 6-0 6-1.

Hsieh, who made the quarter-finals of the Australian Open in February, is also a two-time doubles champion on the Wimbledon lawns and her mix-it-up game style seems likely to cause Swiatek all kinds of problems.

Her last visit to SW19 saw her edged out 6-4 in the final set by Karolina Pliskova in round three.

During the 2018 and 2019 grasscourt seasons, she beat the likes of Simona Halep (en route to the last 16 here at Wimbledon), Aryna Sabalenka, Jelena Ostapenko and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

The Taiwanese veteran looks a big price to spring an early upset in the Wimbledon ladies’ singles.

Denis Kudla v Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Kudla’s greater grasscourt experience could be a big factor in this match and I like his chances as a slight underdog against a seeded opponent.

The American is happy on this surface. He’s been to the last 16 here in the past and has also played in the semis in Halle and the quarters in Stuttgart on the main tour.

That’s before we mention the strong results he’s had on the grass at Challenger Tour level, most recently in Nottingham a couple of weeks ago when he beat world number 27 Dan Evans en route to the final.

At tour level, Kudla has impressive hold/break serve stats on grass of 78% and 24% respectively. A total figure above 100 is pretty decent for a player who is currently ranked 114th and has never been inside the top 50.

In contrast, this will only be Fokina’s fourth tour-level outing on grass and he’s won just one of those matches – against world number 98 Mikael Ymer in Eastbourne last week.

He retired in the following round with a recurrence of a back injury which also affected him at Roland Garros recently. There he admitted the issue meant he “couldn’t even put on a sock”.

It seems unlikely Fokina will be playing this match 100% fit and if that’s the case, Kudla is an opponent more than capable of taking advantage.

Denis Shapovalov v Philipp Kohlschreiber

Shapovalov made the semi-finals of the recent Queen’s Club event but he didn’t beat a top-50 player there and looks very short for this match, which will be just his fifth at Wimbledon. He has lost three of the previous four.

Kohlschreiber is now 37 and highly experienced.

He’s been below his best for some time now but there have been some good recent signs – a run to the third round of the French Open, where he beat seed Aslan Karatsev, being followed by a quarter-final appearance on the grass of Halle.

The German has proven he can play on this surface – he was a quarter-finalist in SW19 back in 2012 – and is usually takes a decent player to stop him at Wimbledon where seven of his 15 defeats have come against top-eight seeds. For the record, Shapovalov is seeded 10th.

Notably, Kohlschreiber has a great record against left-handers too. He’s won 15 of his last 16 against such players (at all levels) and his tour-level career win-loss stands at 71-41 – a figure even more impressive when you consider 15 of the defeats came at the hands of Rafael Nadal.

He looks more than capable of keeping this competitive and I like his chances on the game handicap where he gets a 5.5-game start.

Stefanos Tsitsipas v Frances Tiafoe

Third seed Tsitsipas will be playing his first grasscourt match in two years here and I would not be surprised for him to take a while to get going.

This will also be the Greek’s first match of any kind since his defeat in the French Open final from two sets up against Novak Djokovic, a day he also found out about the death of his grandmother.

He’s already got a poor record when returning to action after a Slam. Since the start of 2018, he’s played in 12 Slams and in the following tour-level event he’s lost his opening match five times. On three other occasions he’s lost his second match.

Given that record, he would certainly have hoped for an easier draw than this.

Tiafoe is enjoying the best grasscourt season of his career, winning a Challenger title in Nottingham before making the last eight at Queen’s Club.

While not convinced he’s going to land the upset at around the 5/1 mark, I’m happy to back him to win the first set at 3/1.

Tsitsipas has played 15 tour-level matches on grass and lost the first set in 10 of those, a stat which makes the price look even tastier.

Published at 1520 BST on 27/06/21