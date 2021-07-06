Wimbledon betting tips: Tennis preview and best bets

1pt Novak Djokovic to win and over 28.5 games in Djokovic v Marton Fucsovics at 5/6 (General)

Novak Djokovic v Marton Fucsovics

If you’d told me at the start of Wimbledon that Marton Fucsovics would beat Jannik Sinner, Jiri Vesely, Diego Schwartzman and Andrey Rublev, I certainly wouldn’t have believed you.

It’s an impressive list of scalps, including three seeds, but clearly the level goes up a notch (or three) here with the Hungarian now up against the defending champion and history-chaser.

Still, I believe Fucsovics is capable of keeping things competitive here.

He has done in the past – while Djokovic has won both previous meetings (on hardcourts), he’s lost a set on each occasion.

Fucsovics’ firm, flat hitting has the potential to cause problems – he certainly has more weapons on this surface than Djokovic’s last opponent, Cristian Garin.

The betting options for me are therefore either going over in the total games market or backing the underdog on the game handicap.

While tempted by Fucsovics with an 8.5-game start, I’m also wary of the fact that Djokovic has won sets 6-0 and 6-1 against him in the past. The Serb does have that ability to really zone in to crush an opponent when needed so I’ll instead opt for over 28.5 games at 5/6.

If Fucsovics is able to grab a set, this will surely land and that’s not something I’d rule out at all.

It’s also more than possible this ends in a straight-sets Djokovic victory – one tie-break set would likely be enough.

It’s not the most confident bet I’ve ever had but one I’ll back on this occasion.

Matteo Berrettini v Felix Auger-Aliassime

It’s been some grasscourt season so far for Berrettini, who has won at Queen’s and sauntered through to the last eight at Wimbledon.

His impressive serving at Queen’s, where he won his last 41 service games, has been well and truly backed up here with only two games dropped on his own delivery so far.

Only one set has been lost (in round one) and he eased past Ilya Ivashka on Monday when Auger-Aliassime was involved in a four-hour, five-setter against Alex Zverev. The Canadian has also dropped sets in two of his other three matches so far, so I certainly feel Berrettini’s extra freshness could play a part here.

The Italian also has a notable head-to-head meeting on his side. The pair met on the grass of Stuttgart two years ago and FAA failed to create a single break point. It was still tight but Berrettini deservedly won 6-4 7-6.

Both men have pushed on since then but Berrettini’s serve has improved too. Auger-Aliassime has a decent delivery of his own but Zverev created 12 break points on it the other day, converting six, while Nick Kyrgios (despite injury) also did well against it for two sets.

I can see the fresher player with the best form winning this fairly comfortably and am tempted by the 13/8 on offer about the straight-sets win.

As I pointed out the other day, there’s risk involved with these bets – one loss of serve can prove vital in a set – but such has Berrettini’s serving been, both in this event and in the past against his opponent, that I’m prepared to back what looks a decent price.

Posted at 215 BST on 06/07/21