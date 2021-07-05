Wimbledon betting tips: Tennis preview and best bets

Ons Jabeur v Aryna Sabalenka

Ons Jabeur looks in the form of her life and could cause an upset here against a player who will be competing in her first Grand Slam quarter-final.

Jabeur already has that experience in the bag but it is her eye-catching form which makes her worth backing here.

She won in Birmingham prior to Wimbledon and she’s raised her level again in SW19, notching consecutive wins over three former Grand Slam champions - Venus Williams, Garbine Muguruza and, on Monday, Iga Swiatek.

The Tunisian needed three sets in two contests, although she really breezed to victory over Swiatek, claiming the last two sets 6-1 6-1 with tennis which left her opponent all at sea.

She won’t give Sabalenka the rhythm she craves with her strong slice having proved a big weapon on the grass over the past few weeks. The drop shot is another she’ll look to introduce whenever possible.

How Jabeur copes with Sabalenka’s stronger ball will be key, the Belarusian being one of the biggest hitters in the women’s game.

But I doubt she’ll be fazed by that challenge – and she does have power in her own racquet to live with it should she choose to trade from the baseline regularly.

Jabeur has the knowledge that she’s been able to beat the second seed before – at Roland Garros last season – which is another string to her bow.

Sabalenka’s risk-reward game does have a tendency to go badly wrong at times, although she did manage to hold steady when the pressure moments came against Elena Rybakina on Monday.

Rybakina certainly tested her though; Sabalenka’s ability to play the better at crunch time proved the difference.

Of course, that could happen again here but at 5/4, Jabeur looks a decent price to me.