Wimbledon betting tips: Tennis preview and best bets

Andy Schooler brings you his best bets for Tuesday's women's quarter-final action at Wimbledon 2021.
1pt Ons Jabeur to beat Aryna Sabalenka at 5/4 (general)
1pt Karolina Muchova to beat Angelique Kerber at 6/5 (Sky Bet)
Ons Jabeur looks in the form of her life and could cause an upset here against a player who will be competing in her first Grand Slam quarter-final.
Jabeur already has that experience in the bag but it is her eye-catching form which makes her worth backing here.
She won in Birmingham prior to Wimbledon and she’s raised her level again in SW19, notching consecutive wins over three former Grand Slam champions - Venus Williams, Garbine Muguruza and, on Monday, Iga Swiatek.
The Tunisian needed three sets in two contests, although she really breezed to victory over Swiatek, claiming the last two sets 6-1 6-1 with tennis which left her opponent all at sea.
She won’t give Sabalenka the rhythm she craves with her strong slice having proved a big weapon on the grass over the past few weeks. The drop shot is another she’ll look to introduce whenever possible.
How Jabeur copes with Sabalenka’s stronger ball will be key, the Belarusian being one of the biggest hitters in the women’s game.
But I doubt she’ll be fazed by that challenge – and she does have power in her own racquet to live with it should she choose to trade from the baseline regularly.
Jabeur has the knowledge that she’s been able to beat the second seed before – at Roland Garros last season – which is another string to her bow.
Sabalenka’s risk-reward game does have a tendency to go badly wrong at times, although she did manage to hold steady when the pressure moments came against Elena Rybakina on Monday.
Rybakina certainly tested her though; Sabalenka’s ability to play the better at crunch time proved the difference.
Of course, that could happen again here but at 5/4, Jabeur looks a decent price to me.
Muchova was a player who made my long list for this year’s outright preview; Kerber made it into the shortlist and followers will have her at 50/1 – a price which is looking pretty good right now.
However, this looks a tricky hurdle for the German, who impressed during her 6-4 6-4 victory over Coco Gauff on Monday.
Muchova’s mix-it-up game, full of slices and drop shots, has already accounted for strong grasscourter Camila Giorgi, French Open runner-up Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Paula Badosa. It will certainly provide a different test to the one offered by Gauff – and the American didn’t bring her ‘A’ game to that contest.
To be fair, Kerber has coped with Muchova’s style before – she’s won both previous meetings. However, neither was on grass where the slices stay so low.
I think that game will cause Kerber problems and while there’s no doubt the former Wimbledon champion could come up with the answers, I think Muchova is over-priced at 6/5.
In isolation, I think that’s a decent bet – one which gets even better if you are already on Kerber each way in the outright market.
Posted at 2240 BST on 05/07/21
