Wimbledon betting tips: Tennis preview and best bets

Our tennis man Andy Schooler previews Friday’s Wimbledon men's singles semi-finals.

Matteo Berrettini v Hubert Hurkacz Finding underdog winners at this stage of a Grand Slam is usually pretty tough but there’s certainly a chance of one here. What I certainly do think is Hurkacz shouldn’t be up at 21/10 to win this. I can see how it’s happened. Berrettini was highly impressive when winning at Queen’s Club in the run-up to Wimbledon and his odds for SW19 glory were duly slashed. It’s been pretty plain sailing through his draw too. He has the big serve/forehand combination which can be so damaging but there are other facets of his game which aren’t the greatest. Felix Auger-Aliassime showed that in places during the quarter-finals when he carved out 12 break-point opportunities. Berrettini seemed a little surprised to find his own delivery under pressure so often and a revived Hurkacz may enjoy similar success. The odds don’t seem to be reflecting his season properly. It was only in April that the Pole won the Masters event in Miami to much acclaim but he soon disappeared off the radar, laid low by an infection – it’s never been confirmed if that was Covid-19 or not.

That ruined his clay court season but he’s shown his form is back at a high level over the past fortnight. Like Berrettini, he’s dropped only two sets so far and those both came against the world number two, Daniil Medvedev. As well as Medvedev, strong opponents such as Lorenzo Musetti and Alexander Bublik were easily dismissed – as was Roger Federer in the last eight when Hurkacz became the first player for 13 years to take a love set off the Swiss. OK, Federer is far from his vintage class right now but the manner of victory was still impressive and sets him up well for this clash. It will be the pair’s third meeting. Hurkacz was won the only one at tour level – in straight sets in Miami in 2019. The previous year, Berrettini was successful in an Australian Open qualifier. Interestingly, the ace count in both matches was pretty low – and drawn. There were four aces each in Miami and three apiece in Melbourne. Perhaps Hurkacz is a spot of value at 2/1 to serve the most in this contest. However, I prefer to keep things simple and will have a small play on the outsider to reach the final. Click here to back Hubert Hurkacz to beat Matteo Berrettini with Sky Bet Berrettini has played a Grand Slam semi before but this time all the pressure is on him and Hurkacz has the game to take advantage. Expect him to come forward to the net when possible – a tactic which worked so well against Medvedev. The Italian isn’t a player who likes to be taken out of his comfort zone so this is an area I can see bringing some success. In short, quotes of 2/1 (or bigger) on HUBERT HURKACZ TO WIN are too large and should be backed accordingly.

Novak Djokovic v Denis Shapovalov Djokovic goes off 1/12 here. It’s a Grand Slam semi-final. And he’s facing the world number 12. Yes, he is that good. It’s not hard to say ‘Shapovalov looks big’ but, in reality, is he really going to spring this upset? His big first serve will win plenty of points and deliver many aces but that’s been the case in the past against the Serb – Shapovalov has managed 35 across their last three matches (seven sets) but has still lost every one. The series as a whole stands at 6-0 with four of those coming in straight sets. Shapovalov has won two of 15 sets. The hope for him is that none of those six matches has taken place on grass but after a slippery start, literally, Djokovic has very much found his feet on the surface and his first set of the tournament remains the only one he has lost. Shapovalov, on the other hand, has already been taken to five sets twice – by Philipp Kohlschreiber in round one and Karen Khachanov in Wednesday’s quarter-final. It’s my firm belief that he’ll have to play at his top level for three full sets here if he’s to win this match and even then Djokovic may well still find a way to repel the Canadian upstart.

Few players manage to do this against the majestic world number one, who I also suspect will view this as a chance to put one of the young pretenders to his throne firmly in his place. I’d predict a tight start but if Djokovic, as I expect, manages his breakthrough in the first set, I can see him pushing on for another straight-set success. The problem is that’s not much of a price – 4/5 – and I’ve already highlighted the issue of betting on such marginal things during this tournament. Shapovalov is certainly capable of playing well enough for half an hour or so to nick a set so instead I’ll turn to another odds-on shot which is for THE MATCH NOT TO FEATURE A TIE-BREAK. The duo have played only one in those six previous matches, while breakers have also been thin on the ground for both men in SW19. Shapovalov has yet to play one in his four matches (he had a walkover in round two), while Djokovic has been taken the full 13 games just once in five, against Denis Kudla in round three. Yes, this is grass and both men have served pretty well during the tournament but we also know how good a returner Djokovic is, while those stats suggest this shouldn’t be a 50-50 call. Click here to back no tie-break in the match with Sky Bet However, the market makes it that with no tie-break a best price of 10/11. In a pretty unattractive match from a betting perspective, this makes the coupon.